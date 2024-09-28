Open in App
    Opinion: Conversion therapy ban doesn't deserve the conservative backlash it's getting

    By Brandon Cooper,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UPsSw_0vmu4Y2R00

    I grew up in a Southern Baptist church in rural West Kentucky. My high school had ‘bring your tractor to school day,’ and my graduating class was less than 150 students. I distinctly remember making a comment to a friend one day as we were walking down the halls of Hopkins County Central about all the camouflage attire blooming like the woodlands in our hallway. “I feel like a deer is about to jump out of a closet,” I joked. Fast forward a few, occasionally uncomfortable, years and it was me jumping out of the closet instead – and there weren’t many rainbows in those woodlands.

    I was pleased to see former State Senator Alice Kerr, a Republican, mention the saddening statistics about suicide rates among youth who have faced so-called conversion therapy . I was also intrigued to learn that a key reason Mrs. Kerr disavows Conservative angst towards banning conversion therapy is because she is a mom – to a gay man.

    A mother’s love is something special and I certainly feel blessed with the best. Though, the reality is that not every young person growing up in Kentucky – in America – will have a mother like mine or like Mrs. Kerr who loves their children unconditionally.

    I'm a lifelong Christian and Republican. Conversion therapy is religion gone bad.

    When I first heard Gov. Beshear would be signing an executive order banning conversion therapy in the Commonwealth, I cheered. I truly did not expect the onslaught of conservative backlash against the Governor’s actions.

    The arguments by conservative opponents, in which Beshear’s actions are characterized as being violations of religious freedom, are merely arguments in support of abuse of Kentucky’s youth.

    September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Kentucky has a five-percent greater rate of depression and anxiety than the national average. One cannot help but wonder what sort of impact faux 'religious treatments’ have on such numbers. I also cannot help but wonder what impact the outrage from conservative state lawmakers may have on closeted Kentucky youth in their own families.

    Be careful who you hate. It might just be someone you love – a closet is no place for a person to grow and traumatic, abusive ‘therapy’ is no place for a young person.

    To the conservatives in Kentucky who have declared Gov. Beshear’s needed action as some sort of dictatorial attack on freedom, let us not forget that “three things will last forever – faith, hope, and love – but the greatest is love” ( 1 Corinthians 13:13 NLV ), and loving one another may just be one of our greatest freedoms and duties.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GRHNG_0vmu4Y2R00

    Brandon Cooper is an alum of U of L and a graduate student at the George Washington University’s Graduate School of Political Management.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Opinion: Conversion therapy ban doesn't deserve the conservative backlash it's getting

    Comments / 73
    peter St.Charles
    23h ago
    A lobotomy woulc be better as conversion therapy only postpones the inevitable.
    peter St.Charles
    23h ago
    Unless you are with the child 24/7,the child is going to know all about it through their friends. I grew up in Louisville in the 60s and it was hell to go through the worse time in my life at the time. It's bad enough that a person gets bullied for being different, much less being a boy being little feminine or a girl being more masculine than others. Even if the child that is straight and a little feminine, wil be bullied for acting gay. My parents were devote Christians and believed God will be striking me down at any moment, it scared the crap out of me.. This hangs over you everyday, all day. Its not fun to be gay, even in this day and age. Probably worse in this day and age. No one selects to be gay. I know I didn't. But I knew that I liked guys at a very young age. I'm talking grade school, early grade school. I can remember being drawn to a boy in my 2nd grade, and only strengthend every year. Who would sellect it, if you knew you would be hated throughout your life?
    View all comments
