Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    Louder Than Life 2024: Lineup, stages and set times for Saturday in Louisville

    By Maggie Menderski and Kirby Adams, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qYzG4_0vmu4NZg00

    Hey Loudmouths, are you ready for more? Louder Than Life is back for its third rocking day of the 2024 festival.

    The heavy metal, rock, punk, and alternative headliners music festival has a raging lineup for Saturday at the Highland Festival Grounds, 937 Phillips Lane.

    Headliners on Saturday are Mötley Crüe, Falling in Reverse , Disturbed , Chevelle , Dropkick Murphys , and Mastodon .

    To make planning your day easier, here is a list of set times for Saturday's performances at Louder Than Life.

    Also, it's not just about the music during this festival. Be sure to check out our full guide so you don't miss a thing.

    The lineup according to the Louder Than Life app for Saturday, Sept. 28

    Main Stage 1

    • Motley Crue, 9:20 p.m
    • Falling In Reverse, 7 p.m
    • Dropkick Murphys, 5:20 p.m.
    • Nothing More, 3:50 p.m.
    • Filter, 2:40 p.m.
    • Tim Montana, 1:30 p.m.
    • CKY, 12:20 p.m.

    Main Stage 2

    • Disturbed, 8:05 p.m
    • Chevelle, 6:05 p.m
    • Skillet, 4:35 p.m
    • Sleeping with Sirents, 3:15 p.m
    • P.O.D., 2:05 p.m
    • Lilith Czar, 12:55 p.m
    • Local H, 11:45 p.m

    Decibel

    • Mastodon, 8:30 p.m.
    • L.S. Dunes, 6:15 p.m.
    • Joey Valence and Brae, 4:45 p.m
    • The Armed, 3:15 p.m
    • Tantric, 2:05 p.m
    • UnityTX, 12:55 p.m.

    Reverb

    • Body Count, 7:45 p.m.
    • Three 6 Mafia, 5:30 p.m.
    • Better Lovers, 4:10 p.m.
    • Citizen Soldier, 2:40 p.m
    • Any Given Sin, 1:30 p.m.
    • Damnage, 12:25 p.m.

    Loudmouth

    • Health, 7:05 p.m
    • Ill Niño, 4:55 p.m
    • The Funeral Portrait, 3:35 p.m
    • Hemorage, 1:45 p.m.
    • Lowlives, 12:40 p.m.
    • Dying Oath, 11:50 p.m

    Reach Courier Journal features columnist Maggie Menderski at mmenderski@courier-journal.com.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louder Than Life 2024: Lineup, stages and set times for Saturday in Louisville

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks1 day ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    Hellish Scene of Vomiting, Fainting at New Kentucky School Leaves Kids Traumatized, Unwilling to Go Back
    Latin Times6 days ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    What time does Lions vs Seahawks Monday Night Football game start tonight? Channel, how to watch
    The Courier Journal22 hours ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Starting 5: Kentucky basketball Big Blue Madness tickets; Karl Anthony-Towns partnership
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato10 hours ago
    3 Lucky Zodiac Signs with Financial Abundance on September 30, 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment7 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bewitched' Actor George Tobias: Later a Sheriff, His Body Was Stolen After He Died
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Customer goes to fancy restaurant and orders pasta. Then they spot the Barilla farfalle box in back
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    WDRB Mornings anchors featured on HBO's 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'
    The Courier Journal12 hours ago
    3 Zodiac Signs: Love & Romance Blossoms in October
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 hours ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Whose Dreams Come True | September 30, 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 hours ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view — Summer’s end, poll calls, school shootings, Sept. 11
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy