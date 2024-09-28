Louder Than Life 2024: Lineup, stages and set times for Saturday in Louisville

Hey Loudmouths, are you ready for more? Louder Than Life is back for its third rocking day of the 2024 festival.

The heavy metal, rock, punk, and alternative headliners music festival has a raging lineup for Saturday at the Highland Festival Grounds, 937 Phillips Lane.

Headliners on Saturday are Mötley Crüe, Falling in Reverse , Disturbed , Chevelle , Dropkick Murphys , and Mastodon .

To make planning your day easier, here is a list of set times for Saturday's performances at Louder Than Life.

Also, it's not just about the music during this festival. Be sure to check out our full guide so you don't miss a thing.

The lineup according to the Louder Than Life app for Saturday, Sept. 28

Main Stage 1

Motley Crue, 9:20 p.m

Falling In Reverse, 7 p.m

Dropkick Murphys, 5:20 p.m.

Nothing More, 3:50 p.m.

Filter, 2:40 p.m.

Tim Montana, 1:30 p.m.

CKY, 12:20 p.m.

Main Stage 2

Disturbed, 8:05 p.m

Chevelle, 6:05 p.m

Skillet, 4:35 p.m

Sleeping with Sirents, 3:15 p.m

P.O.D., 2:05 p.m

Lilith Czar, 12:55 p.m

Local H, 11:45 p.m

Decibel

Mastodon, 8:30 p.m.

L.S. Dunes, 6:15 p.m.

Joey Valence and Brae, 4:45 p.m

The Armed, 3:15 p.m

Tantric, 2:05 p.m

UnityTX, 12:55 p.m.

Reverb

Body Count, 7:45 p.m.

Three 6 Mafia, 5:30 p.m.

Better Lovers, 4:10 p.m.

Citizen Soldier, 2:40 p.m

Any Given Sin, 1:30 p.m.

Damnage, 12:25 p.m.

Loudmouth

Health, 7:05 p.m

Ill Niño, 4:55 p.m

The Funeral Portrait, 3:35 p.m

Hemorage, 1:45 p.m.

Lowlives, 12:40 p.m.

Dying Oath, 11:50 p.m

