What do to at Louder Than Life? 9 recommendations for Saturday at the music festival

It's a special year for Louder Than Life , North America's largest rock festival. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the hard rock and heavy metal festival, which originated as a two-day event in 2014 at Champions Park on River Road.

Now held across four days at The Highlands Festival Grounds in Louisville, the crowd in 2023 swelled to 180,000 fans and should rack up similar numbers this year thanks to headliners including the mighty return of slash gods Slayer , plus Mötley Crüe, Slipknot , and Korn . But the headliners are only part of the story.

Also performing Sept. 26-29 are Disturbed , Judas Priest , Five Finger Death Punch , Evanescence , Falling in Reverse , Breaking Benjamin , The Offspring , Staind , Till Lindemann , Chevelle , Dropkick Murphys , Halestorm , Gojira , Seether , In This Moment , Anthrax , Sum 41 , Mastodon , Tom Morello , and many additional artists.

To help you plan your day, here are our recommendations for acts you must see while you're at the festival on Saturday:

Day 3: Saturday at Louder Than Life

START OF THE DAY :

Make an effort to get out to the Ighalnd Festival Grounds by 12:55 p.m. and catch Tantric on the Decibel Stage. Founded in Louisville in 1999 by Hugo Ferriera, Tantric is often categorized as post-grunge and known for its emphasis on acoustic guitar, distorted electric guitar, and multi-layered vocal harmonies.

Take a break from the late morning sun at The Music Experience , a must-visit destination for music enthusiasts. With giveaways, thrilling competitions, and an impressive array of top-notch gear, it offers a unique experience for music lovers of all kinds.

After 14 years, five studio albums, and thousands of shows, Sleeping with Sirens has outlasted many of its peers while crafting a unique path through modern alternative rock. The band performs at 3:15 p.m. on Main Stage 2.

AFTERNOON:

The Christian rock band Skillet , led by John Cooper , the former pastor of Covenant Community Church in Memphis, plays Main Stage 2 at 4:35 p.m.

Strap on your kilt and make your way to Main Stage 1 at 5:20 p.m. for Boston's Dropkick Murphys .

Pete and Sam Loeffler make up the chart-topping heavy rock alternative band Chevelle . The brother duo takes over Main Stage 2 at 6:05 p.m.

EVENING:

Having played Louder Than Life in 2016 and 2019, Disturbed returns on Main Stage 2 at 8:05 p.m.

Mastodon played Louder Than Life in 2017 when the lineup featured Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch, and Rob Zombie. Mastodon is back for the 10th anniversary of the hard rock festival and plays Reverb Stage at 8:30 p.m.

The multi-award winning Mötley Crüe headlines Saturday at 9:20 p.m. on Main Stage 1.

