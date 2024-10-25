Open in App
    Chauvin-based startup creates futuristic furnace with nearly no carbon footprint

    By Colin Campo, Houma Courier-Thibodaux Daily Comet,

    2 days ago

    A Chauvin-born futuristic incinerator had a test run that destroyed three tons of trash, leaving almost no carbon footprint.

    A front loader shoveled 250 pounds of trash into the furnace containing plasma. For just under a minute a dark steam came out the back, and after a short while the steam turned a pale white again.

    The prototype incinerator created by Phoenix Waste Solutions was used to burn Rougarou Fest's trash Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 50 Weldon Road in Houma as a demonstration for local business owners.

    E&E Machine and Fabrications Fabricator Chris Cheramie said when he began building the incinerator he was surprised by the concept.

    “This is the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen,” Cheramie said. “It’s a cool idea.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23WMRt_0wLQtV9800

    The incinerator weighs about 30,000 pounds. Phoenix Waste Solutions is expecting to produce and sell the incinerators for between $300,000 to $400,000 per unit starting next year, according to Vice President Yuen-Li Chan. It can destroy 250 pounds of trash in about 30 minutes to an hour.

    The machine does this by using magnetic force to separate oxygen molecules, to generate and contain a low-temperature plasma. The plasma's temperature is about 2,000 degrees. For reference, the melting point of bronze is 1,675 degrees Fahrenheit. Plasma is the fourth state of matter — the others being solid, liquid and gas — and was discovered in 1879 by Sir William Crookes.

    “I mean, it’s the same stuff that burns in the sun,” Senior Engineer Andrew Fox said. “In general, plasma tends to be more isolated things, and it’s just a high energy form of matter.”

    Once the trash is turned to smoke, water is used to capture the trash particles from the air, and the resulting mixture is then passed through filters and scrubbers. Nearly all the smoke particles are captured in a liquid form, with only a few parts per million escaping in the steam, Fox said.

    “It’s an active thing we are working on to reduce it further,” he said.

    The steam vents out the pipes in the back, and only about 1% of the ash remains, he added. The incinerator can burn through most trash, including plastics.

    Yuen-Li said she got involved in the waste management business in 2019 after the tourism company she founded in Malaysia created a trash problem in her hometown. She linked up with retired Shell engineer Tammy Webb, and the two co-founded the company, now headquartered in Webb’s Chauvin home.

    The company currently has five full time employees and has E&E Machine and Fabrications subcontracted to create the incinerators. The project is funded through the National Science Foundation and matched in part by state grants to the tune of $1.25 million.

    This article originally appeared on The Courier: Chauvin-based startup creates futuristic furnace with nearly no carbon footprint

