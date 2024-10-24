A 1990s metal band has reformed and is playing in Las Vegas with bands like Metallica and Linkin Park for its first show in 28 years.

Acid Bath guitarist Sammy Duet announced on Instagram that the rumors were true. The band played from about 1991 through 1997, and members came from Galiano, Morgan City, Thibodaux and the surrounding areas.

“Well, hello everyone. I guess you’ve seen the news. Yes, Acid Bath is playing Sick New World,” he said, naming the members who will be performing. “Too many questions from too many people. That’s what you got.”

According to Duet, the band will consist of original members Dax Riggs, Mike Sanchez, and himself, alongside Zack Simmons on drums and Alex Bergeron on bass.

Sick New World will be April 12, 2025, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. General admission starts at $450, and can be bought at www.sicknewworldfest.com/ . Bands include Linkin Park, Metallica, Queens of the Stone Age, Evanescence, Cannibal Corpse, Mastodon, the Melvins, Cradle of Filth and more.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Metal band Acid Bath from Thibodaux area reforms, set to play in Las Vegas in 2025