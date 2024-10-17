Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier

    Houma, Thibodaux to host two festivals this weekend. Here's what's new.

    By Colin Campo, Houma Courier-Thibodaux Daily Comet,

    2 days ago

    Two cities, two festivals, and three days of music, food and culture are on tap with Rougarou and Acadia Music Fest this weekend in Houma and Thibodaux.

    Both festivals are known for drawing crowds, and this year looks to be no exception.

    Rougarou Fest is a three-day festival Friday, Oct. 18, through Sunday, Oct. 20. Acadia Music Fest is a one-day event Saturday, Oct. 19.

    Houma

    Rougarou Fest, located near the Houma Civic Center and Terrebonne Parish Library, is a free Cajun cultural festival. Founder Jonathan Foret said this year the festival is adding to that with some new areas that will spread Cajun and native knowledge from pedro to pirogues.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01KTUh_0wAKFFu500

    Preparations for the festival, Foret said, have built long-lasting friendships as local volunteers have brought their seafood catches to his home to cook for the festival. This year there will be about 300 pounds of crawfish and 600 pounds of shrimp, to name a few.

    "You know, it's nice too, because this core group of people gets together and it's like the old times for big events," Foret said. "People used to come together from the community, and you'd share stories and build relationships with each other. Then, when a hurricane hits and people need help, those relationships are strong, and those people help each other."

    The festival will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. To see the schedule of all the events, click here: https://rougaroufest.org/fest-schedule-2024/ .

    New events include a pedro tournament and fais do do on Friday and a folklife village and French-speaking table on Saturday. Saturday and Sunday there will also be discussions about cultural traditions, such as the shrimp-dance and Lagniappe on the Bayou, at the Atchafalaya Narrative Stage.

    Pedro is a card game where two teams of two bid against one another about how many points they will earn per hand, and try to meet that prediction while the opposing team seeks to thwart them. The tournament will run from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday. The fais do do is a Cajun Dance Hall, and will run from 6 to 8 p.m. the same day, and there will be Cajun dance lessons.

    The folklife village will include tradition bearers, such as Janie Verret Luster , who have traditional cultural knowledge they can share. Luster is credited by the United Houma Nation with bringing back a traditional palmetto basket weaving technique known as the half-hatch, an art nearly lost to time. The workshops will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

    The shrimp-dance is one of many of the topics that will be discussed on the narrative stage. According to Foret, it was a technique where shrimpers would put their feet in sacks and walk on the shrimp prior to other steps in the drying process. To see the lineup for the cultural stage, read here: https://rougaroufest.org/folklife-village/ .

    Another addition is a comic and video game convention called Rougacon. The convention will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the back of the Civic Center. The convention will include a cosplay contest and video game tournaments.

    Thibodaux

    Acadia Music Fest is a Thibodaux-based music festival hosted each year by the Ben Meyers Foundation. The single-day festival showcases local art, music and food. Each year brings in a national star as the headliner. This year that musician is rapper Nelly.

    The festival is located on Percy Brown Road. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased here: https://www.acadiamusicfest.net/ . The music starts at 1 p.m. Each year the festival’s proceeds go to a local nonprofit. This year that nonprofit is Beyond the Bell.

    According to organizer Tommy Meyer, Ben Meyers was a student, substitute teacher and martial arts instructor, so this year’s choice was a perfect match.

    “The event was created as a way for me and my family to be able to remember my brother, Ben. He loved music and teaching kids, so we married the two,” Tommy said. “Beyond the Bell hits the mark perfectly. He was always trying to help children have a better life!"

    To read more about beyond the bell, click here: https://www.houmatoday.com/story/news/2018/01/11/nonprofit-spotlight-beyond-bell/16332311007/ .

    This year’s lineup includes:

    Nelly: The three time Grammy Award Winner Cornell Haynes Jr. best known for his albums Country Grammar and Nellyville, his appearance in the Adam Sandler film "The Longest Yard," and his own reality television show Nellyville.

    DJ Spin: According to his website, the Algiers native has produced tracks for Fiend, Lil Wayne, Mystikal, Mannie Fresh, Juvenile, Chris Thomas King & 21C-B-Boyz’ and choreographed music for the dance part of the Britney Spears Circus Tour. The website goes on to say he has been requested to open for KEM, Busta Rhymes, Nas, Lil Wayne, Method Man, Ludacris, Pepsi Smash, DJ Scratch Academy, State Farm, MTV2, and Snoop Dogg.

    Cowboy Mouth: The New Orleans born alternative rock band best known for their song Jenny Says. The band are members of the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame: https://louisianamusichalloffame.org/cowboy-mouth/ .

    Others performing include country singer Austin Williams , Joe Haydel, Little John and the Dirty Clarks, The Premier Soul Band, and Icarus Jones.

    To see performance times, click here: https://www.acadiamusicfest.net/lineup .

    This article originally appeared on The Courier: Houma, Thibodaux to host two festivals this weekend. Here's what's new.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena2 hours ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza8 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Gasoline runs low during Milton, but more is on the way
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today19 hours ago
    St. Johns County lifts evacuation order; St. Augustine Marina remains closed
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King20 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Historic Castillo de San Marcos closed to survey storm damage
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern14 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Substance’ is terrifying on more than one level
    The Lantern29 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    There Is More To The Tragic Story of Why Famed Actress/Singer Carole Landis Suffered Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    The Issaquah Salmon Days Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen16 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA24 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy