Houma, Thibodaux to host two festivals this weekend. Here's what's new.

Two cities, two festivals, and three days of music, food and culture are on tap with Rougarou and Acadia Music Fest this weekend in Houma and Thibodaux.

Both festivals are known for drawing crowds, and this year looks to be no exception.

Rougarou Fest is a three-day festival Friday, Oct. 18, through Sunday, Oct. 20. Acadia Music Fest is a one-day event Saturday, Oct. 19.

Houma

Rougarou Fest, located near the Houma Civic Center and Terrebonne Parish Library, is a free Cajun cultural festival. Founder Jonathan Foret said this year the festival is adding to that with some new areas that will spread Cajun and native knowledge from pedro to pirogues.

Preparations for the festival, Foret said, have built long-lasting friendships as local volunteers have brought their seafood catches to his home to cook for the festival. This year there will be about 300 pounds of crawfish and 600 pounds of shrimp, to name a few.

"You know, it's nice too, because this core group of people gets together and it's like the old times for big events," Foret said. "People used to come together from the community, and you'd share stories and build relationships with each other. Then, when a hurricane hits and people need help, those relationships are strong, and those people help each other."

The festival will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. To see the schedule of all the events, click here: https://rougaroufest.org/fest-schedule-2024/ .

New events include a pedro tournament and fais do do on Friday and a folklife village and French-speaking table on Saturday. Saturday and Sunday there will also be discussions about cultural traditions, such as the shrimp-dance and Lagniappe on the Bayou, at the Atchafalaya Narrative Stage.

Pedro is a card game where two teams of two bid against one another about how many points they will earn per hand, and try to meet that prediction while the opposing team seeks to thwart them. The tournament will run from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday. The fais do do is a Cajun Dance Hall, and will run from 6 to 8 p.m. the same day, and there will be Cajun dance lessons.

The folklife village will include tradition bearers, such as Janie Verret Luster , who have traditional cultural knowledge they can share. Luster is credited by the United Houma Nation with bringing back a traditional palmetto basket weaving technique known as the half-hatch, an art nearly lost to time. The workshops will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The shrimp-dance is one of many of the topics that will be discussed on the narrative stage. According to Foret, it was a technique where shrimpers would put their feet in sacks and walk on the shrimp prior to other steps in the drying process. To see the lineup for the cultural stage, read here: https://rougaroufest.org/folklife-village/ .

Another addition is a comic and video game convention called Rougacon. The convention will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the back of the Civic Center. The convention will include a cosplay contest and video game tournaments.

Thibodaux

Acadia Music Fest is a Thibodaux-based music festival hosted each year by the Ben Meyers Foundation. The single-day festival showcases local art, music and food. Each year brings in a national star as the headliner. This year that musician is rapper Nelly.

The festival is located on Percy Brown Road. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased here: https://www.acadiamusicfest.net/ . The music starts at 1 p.m. Each year the festival’s proceeds go to a local nonprofit. This year that nonprofit is Beyond the Bell.

According to organizer Tommy Meyer, Ben Meyers was a student, substitute teacher and martial arts instructor, so this year’s choice was a perfect match.

“The event was created as a way for me and my family to be able to remember my brother, Ben. He loved music and teaching kids, so we married the two,” Tommy said. “Beyond the Bell hits the mark perfectly. He was always trying to help children have a better life!"

To read more about beyond the bell, click here: https://www.houmatoday.com/story/news/2018/01/11/nonprofit-spotlight-beyond-bell/16332311007/ .

This year’s lineup includes:

Nelly: The three time Grammy Award Winner Cornell Haynes Jr. best known for his albums Country Grammar and Nellyville, his appearance in the Adam Sandler film "The Longest Yard," and his own reality television show Nellyville.

DJ Spin: According to his website, the Algiers native has produced tracks for Fiend, Lil Wayne, Mystikal, Mannie Fresh, Juvenile, Chris Thomas King & 21C-B-Boyz’ and choreographed music for the dance part of the Britney Spears Circus Tour. The website goes on to say he has been requested to open for KEM, Busta Rhymes, Nas, Lil Wayne, Method Man, Ludacris, Pepsi Smash, DJ Scratch Academy, State Farm, MTV2, and Snoop Dogg.

Cowboy Mouth: The New Orleans born alternative rock band best known for their song Jenny Says. The band are members of the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame: https://louisianamusichalloffame.org/cowboy-mouth/ .

Others performing include country singer Austin Williams , Joe Haydel, Little John and the Dirty Clarks, The Premier Soul Band, and Icarus Jones.

To see performance times, click here: https://www.acadiamusicfest.net/lineup .

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Houma, Thibodaux to host two festivals this weekend. Here's what's new.