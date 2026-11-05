News in Brief

PDP offers team building workshop

MADISON — Professional Dairy Producers will hold its Dairy Managers Institute, a two-day workshop offering leadership, financial and negotiation training for current and future dairy managers, Dec. 15-16 at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Sessions run from 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. Spanish translation will be available for all sessions.

Participants choose one of three tiers when they register, and organizers encourage taking the tiers in order. Tier One, led by Becky Gross-Stewart of Building Bridges Seminars, focuses on leadership styles and managing change. Tier Two, led by Michael Hoffman of Igniting Performance Inc., covers coaching conversations, buy-in and meaningful feedback. Tier Three, taught by Kevin Bernhardt of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and author Linda Swindling, addresses break-even analysis, debt and negotiation.

Each tier qualifies for up to 14 Dairy AdvanCE continuing education credits.

Registration is open, and organizers recommend enrolling early to secure a preferred tier. Sign up at pdpw.org or call 800-947-7379.

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Dairy summit is a week away

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Dairy Innovation Hub will hold its seventh annual Dairy Summit from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in Velzy Commons at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville's Ullsvik Hall.

The free event, open to the public, will showcase the Hub's newest projects in person and through a live stream. Sessions will be posted to YouTube, and free parking will be available for off-campus visitors.

UW-Platteville Chancellor Tammy Evetovich will open the program at 9:45 a.m., following registration and a continental breakfast. A farmer panel at 10 a.m. will feature farmers discussing their challenges and priorities and how university research can help address them.

Research "lightning sessions," lunch, a poster showcase and themed roundtables will follow. From 2 to 4:30 p.m., small groups will tour four sites at UW-Platteville's Pioneer Farm, featuring research on dairy management, agroecosystems, dairy manufacturing and manure innovation.

The full schedule and registration are at dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu/dairy-summit.

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Grant boosts veterinary students

ARLINGTON, Va. — The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture Foundation received a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to expand veterinary students' exposure to careers in state and regulatory veterinary medicine.

The three-year project, funded through the National Institute of Food and Agriculture's Veterinary Services Grant Program, will place nine students — three each year — in paid, 10- to 12-week summer internships in state animal health official offices.

Host offices will mentor students in disease surveillance, emergency preparedness and response, animal health programs, regulatory activities and stakeholder engagement. Students will join professional development and networking opportunities, including the NASDA Next Generation program.

"This program will give students firsthand experience working alongside state animal health professionals and help them see how their veterinary training can contribute to public service," said Chris Jones, senior director of the NASDA Foundation.

The project aims to strengthen the animal health workforce pipeline.

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Chi-Hi FFA team tops competition

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Chi-Hi won the third annual Chippewa Valley FFA Land Evaluation Invitational Oct. 28 at Woodruff Farms near Chippewa Falls.

Joel, Randy and Ron Woodruff hosted 61 students from six western and southern Wisconsin schools, who evaluated four soil pits in relation to the surrounding land and environment. Team scores combined each school's top three individuals.

Chi-Hi totaled 764 points, edging Cadott with 721. Fall Creek placed third with 682, followed by Clear Lake with 662, Delavan-Darien with 641 and Barron with 545.

Chi-Hi's team of Leo Girgen, Katie Brabec and Katelynn Heisinger claimed the title. Girgen led all individuals with 286 points, followed by Cadott's Garret Engel with 258 and Delavan-Darien's Grace Johnson with 256.

The Chippewa County Land Conservation and Forest Management Department, Chippewa County Division of Extension and Chippewa Valley Producer-Led Watershed Council coordinated the event. Shauna Repking and Mike England of the Natural Resources Conservation Service judged.

Note: News in Brief is compiled by AI using press releases from ag organizations sent to Country Today. Briefs are reviewed for accuracy.