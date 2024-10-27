Having a holiday plan and budget can keep more money in your wallet

I recently read the latest winter holiday spending prediction from the National Retail Federation. They forecast spending will increase from 2.5% to 3.5% compared to last year. There are also a couple different budget estimates out there anticipating each person will spend from $875 to $1,652.

I question if that is reality for many people living in Coshocton County, because of a recent report from the Health Policy Institute of Ohio. Coshocton County is in the top quarter of counties with the most households living below the federal poverty level. Like us, most of those counties are categorized as Appalachia. If this were the Hunger Games, I would wonder if more people were interviewed for these shopping estimates from the Capitol than from District 12.

No matter what our income, a spending plan can be helpful as we start planning for Christmas. Gathering your thoughts now can allow for flexibility as opportunities come up in the next two months. Here are some spending categories to consider.

● Food – What would the holidays be without special meals, cooking baking or candy making? Start by looking in your cupboards, pantry, refrigerator and freezer for food you already have. A holiday meal might be the perfect opportunity to use up that frozen appetizer you’ve been saving for a special occasion. Remember increased busyness in our schedules could result in more fast-food eating. It is sometimes a lack of planning that causes us to spend more on food this time of year.

● Decorations – Not everyone is drawn to decorating, but for some people this category is where overspending occurs. According to the American Christmas Tree Association, the average price of a real or artificial Christmas tree has been from $80 to $100. Including decorating costs as part of the holiday season budget can give you the freedom to enjoy creating a festive atmosphere without getting carried away with debt.

● Experiences – These can range from completely free to “how much did you say again?” Not all gifts need to be things and sometime an experience now – or tickets for the future – could be a great way to make memories while spending time with family or friends.

● Travel – For some families this can be a large portion of the holiday budget. Be on the lookout right now for less expensive airline tickets. Consider renting a car depending on the mileage you would add to your own vehicle. Traveling could include hotel stays, pet boarding and more.

● Charity – If we don’t budget for it, it can get squeezed right out of the picture. For more than 10 years now, one of my gifts to my children has been for them to choose gifts from the Samaritan’s Purse or World Vision or Many Hands for Haiti gift catalogs. Over the years they have given families around the world baby chicks, goats, hot meals, blankets and other life-changing needs. There are also plenty of ways to be generous right here, like the Salvation Army Christmas Castle project that helped nearly 400 children in our community last year.

● Gifts – I purposely left this one for last, because when people budget for Christmas, this is usually the only category most planners think of. Planning early allows for more opportunities to find sales. The downside is without discipline, there is also more time to keep making purchases. Create a spending plan to give you freedom with thoughtful decisions.

Today, I’ll leave you with this quote from Ruth Carter Stapleton: "Christmas is most truly Christmas when we celebrate it by giving the light of love to those who need it most."

Emily Marrison is an OSU Extension Family & Consumer Sciences Educator and may be reached at 740-622-2265.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Having a holiday plan and budget can keep more money in your wallet