Coshocton volleyball took a tough loss in the district finals. Can it serve as a learning tool?

CAMBRIDGE — It was the kind of bitter defeat that Coshocton coach Darcy Nelson can serve as a building block.

Wednesday's 25-19, 15-25, 25-22, 25-23 loss to top-seeded Belmont Union Local in a Division V district final at Cambridge High School was much like many others that Nelson's battle-tested bunch had encountered during a topsy-turvy season in the rough-and-tumble Muskingum Valley League.

In other words, it was a bitter tussle featuring the kind of momentum swings and edge-of-your-seat moments that churn the innards of anyone with a vested interest.

In second-seeded Coshocton's case, it meant another crushing defeat to a quality opponent. It was the seventh match decided in at least four sets as it finished 17-7.

After tying the match with a dominant showing in Set 2, it twice had late leads in those that followed. Each time, the veteran Jets put late runs together to edge the Skins out.

That included a 19-14 deficit they erased in Set 4. Coshocton rallied to tie it at 23, but UL (22-3) got the final two points off a match-sealing block.

"They have been in these pressure situations time and time again," Nelson said of UL, a state tournament team in Division II in 2022. "This program, they have been here many times. Although we are older and experienced, we haven't quite established the mental part. Sometimes we can get a little nervy in high pressure."

In all, the Jets scored 11 of the last 14 points — five off kills and three others off Skins attacking errors.

"We work on this every day in practice, always working down in a hole in tight areas," senior hitter Lacey Guthrie said. "This is what we trained for. We just couldn't come out of it. Sometimes it's just a hard serve (to handle) and we struggled."

Guthrie and classmates Kenedi Jackson and Saige Abbott were sophomores when former coach Cari Bahmer led Coshocton to a Division II district title two years ago. That team also made a living off winning close matches that often went the distance, including a pair of five-setters in the district to stay alive.

Guthrie and Jackson were key players on that team and learned the ropes from seniors like Jalynn West and Lindsay Bryant. When it was their turn to return the favor, Guthrie said they tried their best to do the same for players like sophomore setter Lilah Laaper.

It is part of why Nelson has high hopes for the program's future, even as seven seniors vacate the program. Only Laaper, who passed the 1,000-assist mark during a loss against River View, returns among the team's regulars.

"We still have a lot of sophomores, and even though they didn't play a whole lot, now they understand the expectations that we have," Nelson said. "Those seniors have established that. There are a lot of big shoes to fill and look up to. They have set the precedent for how this program should be run."

Count Guthrie, who led the team in kills and ranked second in digs, as one who believes success will be maintained. She said Nelson is a big reason for the optimism, citing her steady approach and positivity in adverse moments.

"We tried to slow things down," Nelson said. "We know when things get frantic that we have to slow our brains down. That is one of the things we tried to implement as a coaching staff, instead of encouraging those racing thoughts, we tried to keep calm and confident. We know our skill level. Being calm makes the difference in making those three-point runs in those longer sets and longer runs. That is the key."

She said Nelson always had the team hold their teammates' pinkie fingers during timeouts as a symbol of unity. Nelson hopes this loss can serve as a springboard to better things.

"We did really well and really bad at times," Guthrie said. "We loved having her. We couldn't have had a better season."

Stats that mattered

Laaper served up 41 assists on a night four Skins had at last seven kills in Jackson (16), Guthrie (12), Leah Mathias (nine) and Sophia McFadden (seven).

Laaper also had a kill and eight digs, while Guthrie had a team-high 19 digs and served up a team-best seven aces. Abbott added four aces and 13 digs and Jackson helped the defense with 15 digs.

