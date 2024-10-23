Open in App
    The Coshocton Tribune

    Coshocton County Career Center breaks ground on 11,000-square-foot addition

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago

    COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Career Center recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new 11,000-square-foot addition. It will house the new utility line worker and applied machining and manufacturing programs.

    It was announced in November 2023 that the career center had received a $4.4 million Career and Technical Education construction grant through the State of Ohio for the expansion.

    A news release from the school noted the addition, located on the east side of the building, is not only a testament to the evolution of the career center but also a step toward providing even greater opportunities for current and future students. The programs are designed to prepare students for high-demand, high-skill careers in industries that are essential to the economy, Superintendent Matt Colvin said in the release.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8Ji0_0wINl78r00

    The utility line worker program will equip students with the skills and training needed for the energy sector, ensuring they can meet the growing needs of communities. The applied machining and manufacturing program will focus on advanced techniques and technologies, preparing students to enter the ever-evolving world of modern manufacturing.

    "By investing in our students now, we are laying the foundation for a stronger, more-skilled workforce that will benefit both our local community and the broader economy," Colvin said in the release. "The opportunities the programs offer will open doors to rewarding careers, financial stability, and personal growth for generations to come."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxkHb_0wINl78r00

    SHP served as the architectural firm for the project with Beaver Constructors as the primary contractor.

    "This project reflects our continued commitment to inspiring and empowering students to reach their full potential and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on our facility, students and community," Colvin said in the release.

    This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton County Career Center breaks ground on 11,000-square-foot addition

