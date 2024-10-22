Open in App
    The Coshocton Tribune

    Early voting underway: How many ballots have been cast so far in Coshocton County?

    By Leonard L. Hayhurst, Coshocton Tribune,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZWGBr_0wGtO4XT00

    COSHOCTON − Many pundits are saying the 2024 general election on Nov. 5 could be one of the most important in U.S. history, which early voting numbers are bearing out across the country and in Coshocton.

    The 2020 election is believed by officials to have had the highest voter turnout ever in Coshocton County. There was 16,900 ballots cast by 22,730 registered voters for 74.35% turnout.

    Through Oct. 18, 2,127 early ballots have been cast in the Coshocton County Board of Elections office. Another 157 were picked up and taken home with 110 returned. Total mailed out was 2,505 with 956 returned so far. Two were mailed overseas, eight were mailed to military personnel with three returned, 13 ballot were emailed overseas with five returned by mail, 10 were emailed to military personnel with four returned.

    In all, 4,822 ballots requested and 3,205 cast through the first 11 days of early voting. The office reported 318 early voters on the first day on Oct. 8 and 244 voters on day two. There were 2,213 ballots mailed on the first day and 113 on the second day. There are 22,495 registered voters in Coshocton County currently, giving a 23% voter turnout already.

    Coshocton County BOE Director Kirsten Ross reported traffic being fairly steady most days, but trailing off after 3 p.m. The average has been about 235 to 240 voters a day.

    "We have had a few times when there has been a short line, but it moves very quickly and we have not had excessive wait times," Ross said.

    She said main questions being received are in regards to ballot returns, due to the new changes regarding returning ballots other than one's own, and what writing implements to use. She said pen or pencil is fine. People also want to know about ballot deadlines, the office's schedule and where to vote on election day, which is all listed at coshocton.boe.ohio.gov .

    How and when to vote early

    Early voting started Oct. 8 and can be done in person in Room 155 of the Coshocton County Services Building, 724 S. Seventh St. The office will be open for early voting from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 25, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26, 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 27, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 1 and 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 2. There is no early voting on the Monday before Election Day.

    The deadline to submit an absentee ballot application by mail is Oct. 29. Ballots will be mailed daily through Oct. 29. All absentee ballots mailed must be postmarked no later than Nov. 4 and be received by no later than Nov. 9. Absentee ballots received by mail can also be returned to the drop box outside the Coshocton County Services Building or to the main office, Room 100, by no later than 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5.

    What's on the ballot?

    There is only one competitive race for Coshocton County on the fall ballot. Incumbent Republican Janette Donaker is being challenged for Coshocton County treasurer position by Democrat Kristine Kempf. All other candidates are Republicans running unopposed.

    This includes Ashley Grassbaugh-Thomas for Coshocton County recorder, a newcomer replacing the retiring Susan Turner. West Lafayette Police Chief Chris Walters won the Republican nomination for Coshocton County sheriff in the spring primary over current Sheriff James Crawford. Bob Bigrigg won a three-way race for the Republican nomination for Coshocton County commissioner in the primary. He'll replace Rick Conkle, who didn't seek re-election, in January.

    There are three county-wide property tax levies . Coshocton County Job and Family Services is seeking a replacement of its current 1-mill levy for children services going to the care, protection and placement of abused, neglected and dependent children. Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services is seeking a new 1-mill levy. The Ohio State University Extension Office of Coshocton County is seeking renewal of a 0.4-mills levy to support salaries and programming. River View Local Schools is also seeking renewal of 1.8-mills for five years for permanent improvements. All are for five years.

    Three other new levies are on the township level. The Village of Nellie is seeking 7.5-mills levy for garbage collection. Franklin Township is looking for 2.2-mills for garbage collection. New Castle Township is going for 2-mills for work on roads and bridges. All would be fore five years. Other levies on the ballot are renewals.

    This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Early voting underway: How many ballots have been cast so far in Coshocton County?

