EMS, children services,OSU Extension, others ask Coshocton County voters to approve levies

COSHOCTON − Property tax levies are crucial funding resources for many local agencies and governmental bodies. Residents will see several new levies, replacements and renewals on their Nov. 5 ballot.

This is in light of warnings from Coshocton County Auditor Grant Daugherty of rising property tax levies based on increases in property values and Current Agricultural Use Valuations . How that will play into one's property tax bill in 2025 won't be known until after the general election, depending on what levies pass or fail.

There are three countywide levies on the ballot − one a renewal, one a replacement and one new. There's also one school levy renewal along with others from local village and townships.

Coshocton County Job and Family Services seeks replacement levy

Coshocton County Job and Family Services is seeking a replacement of its current 1-mill levy for children services for five years. This includes the care, protection and placement of abused, neglected and dependent children. The levy would raise about $811,000 a year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $35 annually. The current levy first passed in 1995 and is collected at those values. The replacement would collect at current values.

Jed McCoy, executive director of the agency, said rising costs are based mainly on inflation. Total cost of all children in foster care has risen from $1.5 million in 2018 to an estimated $2.5 million for 2024. This is with the monthly average number of children in the system about the same from 45. 83 in 2018 to 46.43 in 2024. Average daily cost has gone from $90.47 a day in 2018 to $148.50 for 2024.

McCoy said taking children out of the home is always the last resort, but it sometimes needs to be done. The main reason for children to be removed can include drugs and alcohol use and mental, physical or sexual abuse.

Outside of basic room and board, the agency also provides common needs such as new shoes and a backpack for school as examples. Physical and mental health needs must also be addressed. The agency has one child placed in Arkansas because of mental health issues and the inability to place them elsewhere.

"We're trying to get them the treatments. We're trying to get them the therapies. We're trying to tie them to things everyday kids get to take advantage of, sometimes they don't get to do because of their situation," McCoy said of youth in the system. "In the end, we're all striving for what's in the best interest of the child. It's all we want."

The department receives funding from the state and federal level, but must also provide local funding to leverage those dollars. These costs are mandated and without enough funding Coshocton County commissioners the agency would be forced by law to make up any funding shortfall, which would lead to cuts in other county services. What those cuts would be have not been decided.

"This levy is way beyond the financial implications, because it shows support to the kids who have gone through trauma in some capacity, sometimes at no fault of their own. Our community is showing they continue to support these kids," McCoy said. "Beyond that, the community is showing support with the passage of this levy for the work our workers do everyday. Our workers get zero monetary benefit from this levy. Wage and benefits are funded through completely different funding streams. But a vote of support for this levy subconsciously supports the workers. It says 'the community has our back.'"

Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services seeks 1-mill, five-year levy

Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services is seeking a new 1-mill levy for five years that would bring in about $811,000 a year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $35 annually. It would be for the purpose of ambulance service, emergency medical services or both. A previous attempt failed in the spring primary by 525 votes .

Since then, Director Todd Shroyer said they've only allowed minimal overtime and cutback from four to three crews at night. Failure of the levy this time would lead to three crews at all times, which will increase response times, Shroyer said, and that could be a matter of life and death.

He continues to stress such funding would not go toward the new building, which was funded through a combination of grants and bonds that represent a small amount of the overall annual budget to pay back.

The levy would primarily help with salaries, which is about 80% of the annual budget. Shroyer stated it's harder to attract and retain personnel with fewer joining the field and other EMS agencies in the area able to pay more. Shroyer said state funding models, the fact they can't bill without a transport and insurances like Medicaid paying pennies on the dollar is hurts their revenue.

"Our property taxes are outside millage, so it doesn't go up. As housing values go up, the effective millage rate goes down, so it stays flat. My billing revenue today is less than it was 14 years ago. I wish there was a better system," Shroyer said. "You can't run a business and sell your product below cost again and again and again. When you only get reimbursed 30% of what it costs you, you're going to go out of business soon."

Renewal levy for Ohio State University Extension Office of Coshocton County

The Ohio State University Extension Office of Coshocton County is seeking renewal of a 0.4-mills levy for five years. It will bring in $267,000 annually and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $11 a year.

The levy first passed in 2010 and has been renewed twice since. It supports salaries and programming related to 4-H youth development, agriculture and natural resources and other community and health living programs.

In the past year, this has included 1,700 interactions with youth through school enrichment programs, homebuyer education consultation for 51 new homeowners, 29 participants in the Dining with Diabetes program, 61 co-parents and 67 parents and teens involved in parenting education and 220 high school students in the Real Money, Real World program to learn financial literacy.

Emily Marrison, local family and consumer sciences educator, said their funding is a mix of federal, state and local dollars with about 60% coming from the local level.

"All three are required, so if local funding is lost, then we do not qualify for federal and state funding," Marrison said, which would most likely lead to cuts in programming and staffing.

River View Local Schools ask voters to renew levy

River View Local Schools is seeking renewal of 1.8-mills for five years for permanent improvements and will collect about $409,000 annually, per the Coshocton County Auditor's Office. It will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $25 a year.

The levy was first passed in 1995 and has been renewed six times since. It's used for maintenance and capital improvements to buildings and grounds, transportation and technology.

Superintendent Chuck Rinkes said a specific example is the purchase of buses, which can be up to $124,000. Five are on order with two due before Christmas. Rinkes said the deliver is connected to backups from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also connected to the pandemic was a need to become a one-to-one district, pairing students with their own Chromebook. Then reconfiguration of the district through closure to two elementary buildings led to renovations of other buildings to create additional classrooms and other spaces.

All of that comes from the levy and Rinkes said without it, there would be an even greater strain an already stretched general fund.

"We spend all that pretty much every year," Rinkes said of the levy money. "To take that money out of the general fund would obviously put a stress on that even from where we're at now."

Other levies on the ballot in Coshocton County

● The Village of Nellie is seeking a new 7.5-mills levy for five years that will raise about $14,000 annually for garbage collection. It will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $264 a year.

● Franklin Township is seeking a new levy of 2.2 mills for five years for garbage collection. It will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $78 a year and bring in $140,00 annually.

● New Castle Township is seeking a new levy of 2-mills for five years for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges. It will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $71 a year and bring in $25,000 annually.

● The Village of Warsaw is seeking two renewals. One for 1.5 mills for road work and brings in about $11,000 a year and the other for 2.5 mills is for current expenses and brings in around $18,000 a year. The village is also asking voters to consider electric aggregation.

● The Village of West Lafayette is seeking renewal of a 3-mill levy for general operating expenses that brings in $65,000 a year. The village is also asking voters if negotiations and bids for trash services should be entered into.

Townships seeking renewals include: ● Keene at 3-mills for for road work, ● Bedford at 1-mill for operating expenses, ● Bethlehem at 1-mill for operating expenses,● Virginia at 1-mill for fire protection● Pike at .75-mills for fire protection and .5-mills for maintaining and operating cemeteries.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: EMS, children services,OSU Extension, others ask Coshocton County voters to approve levies