Hey Coshocton County: Here’s what you need to know to start your week

COSHOCTON – Coshocton Public Health District will hold Coffee with a Doc at 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at Rust Décor, 341 Main St., with Dr. Kamesh Gupta of Genesis on gastroenterology. More information, contact Olivia Elson at 740-295-7306 or oliviaelson@coshoctoncounty.net .

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton Community Choir's Youth Chorale and Coshocton Singers will hold auditions Oct. 21-24 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. A prepared song is not required. The youth chorale is for high school age singers and Coshocton Singers is for those in fourth to seventh grades. Rehearsals are 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays for the youth chorale and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays for the Coshocton Singers. Each choir will perform as part of the annual Christmas concert on Dec. 8 at River View High School. For an audition appointment, call 740-623-0554 or email coshoctoncommunitychoir@gmail.com.

COSHOCTON − Coshocton CARES is hold a college financial aid night from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Coshocton County Career Center, 23640 Airport Road. Guest presenter is Amber Gump of Muskingum University. Receive help in filling out the free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the 2025 to 2026 school year. For more information, call Kathy Bigrigg at 740-622-0211.

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Chamber of Commerce will have a Coffee and Commerce event from 8 to 9 a.m. Oct. 23 in the cafeteria of Central Ohio Technical College's Montgomery Hall, 200 N. Whitewoman St. Speaking will be Kelly Bratton of Bratton Law on business and succession planning. For information or registration, call 740-622-5411.

COSHOCTON − Attendees can tour the new garden spaces during an open house held from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at Clary Gardens, 588 W. Chestnut St. For more information, go to events@clarygardens.org.

COSHOCTON − Our Town Coshocton will hold a Halloween pub crawl at 4 p.m. Oct. 25. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes. Announced stops include The Coshocton Moose Lodge, Coshocton Elks Lodge, Indian Bear Cork and Coffee, Ruse Décor, Pub 229, Huck's Tavern, Warehouse Steak 'n Stein, Main Street Station, Roscoe BBQ Company and Pod and Goggles.

COSHOCTON − Legal Aid of Southeast and Central Ohio is offering a record sealing clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Coshocton Community Room, 637 Chestnut St. Those with past criminal records can receive help and advice on sealing or expunging their records. Records can't be sealed for those currently on probation, community control sanctions or have an open case. Traffic and OVI cases are not eligible. Pre-register by calling 614-827-0524 or online .

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton Public Health District will have a drug take back day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at its office, 637 Chestnut St. This is for prescription pills only. No liquids, syringes or inhalers will be accepted. There will be a drive-thru in the parking lot setup with a tent.

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton Presbyterian Church will celebrate Reformation Sunday during 10:30 a.m. worship services on Oct. 27. The date marks the start of the Protestant church in 1517. The service will be led by interim Pastor Mark Unrue and liturgist Tom Heading. Music will be by the Praise Choir, Chancel Choir, Roscoe Brass Quintet, organist Mark Wagner and timpanist Matt Hayes.

COSHOCTON − The Montgomery Foundation is accepting grant applications from local non-profit entities for a specific need or project until noon Nov. 21. Awards will be announced in December. Projects must be capital in nature and entities must be in Coshocton County or service Coshocton County. Go to montgomery-foundation.org of call 740-622-2696 for applications and more information.

COSHOCTON − Home Loan Financial Corporation has reported net income of $1.69 million, or $1.21 basic and diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2024. This is compared to net income of $1.23 million, or 88 cents basic and diluted earnings per share, for the same quarter of 2023. This was attributed to an increase in net interest income and non-interest income, offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses and increases in non-interest expenses and federal income taxes. Home Loan has offices in Coshocton, West Lafayette, Mount Vernon and Newark.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Hey Coshocton County: Here’s what you need to know to start your week