Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Coshocton Tribune

    Hey Coshocton County: Here’s what you need to know to start your week

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bDDs0_0wEObyBY00

    COSHOCTON Coshocton Public Health District will hold Coffee with a Doc at 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at Rust Décor, 341 Main St., with Dr. Kamesh Gupta of Genesis on gastroenterology. More information, contact Olivia Elson at 740-295-7306 or oliviaelson@coshoctoncounty.net .

    COSHOCTON − The Coshocton Community Choir's Youth Chorale and Coshocton Singers will hold auditions Oct. 21-24 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. A prepared song is not required. The youth chorale is for high school age singers and Coshocton Singers is for those in fourth to seventh grades. Rehearsals are 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays for the youth chorale and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays for the Coshocton Singers. Each choir will perform as part of the annual Christmas concert on Dec. 8 at River View High School. For an audition appointment, call 740-623-0554 or email coshoctoncommunitychoir@gmail.com.

    COSHOCTON − Coshocton CARES is hold a college financial aid night from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Coshocton County Career Center, 23640 Airport Road. Guest presenter is Amber Gump of Muskingum University. Receive help in filling out the free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the 2025 to 2026 school year. For more information, call Kathy Bigrigg at 740-622-0211.

    COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Chamber of Commerce will have a Coffee and Commerce event from 8 to 9 a.m. Oct. 23 in the cafeteria of Central Ohio Technical College's Montgomery Hall, 200 N. Whitewoman St. Speaking will be Kelly Bratton of Bratton Law on business and succession planning. For information or registration, call 740-622-5411.

    COSHOCTON − Attendees can tour the new garden spaces during an open house held from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at Clary Gardens, 588 W. Chestnut St. For more information, go to events@clarygardens.org.

    COSHOCTON − Our Town Coshocton will hold a Halloween pub crawl at 4 p.m. Oct. 25. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes. Announced stops include The Coshocton Moose Lodge, Coshocton Elks Lodge, Indian Bear Cork and Coffee, Ruse Décor, Pub 229, Huck's Tavern, Warehouse Steak 'n Stein, Main Street Station, Roscoe BBQ Company and Pod and Goggles.

    COSHOCTON − Legal Aid of Southeast and Central Ohio is offering a record sealing clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Coshocton Community Room, 637 Chestnut St. Those with past criminal records can receive help and advice on sealing or expunging their records. Records can't be sealed for those currently on probation, community control sanctions or have an open case. Traffic and OVI cases are not eligible. Pre-register by calling 614-827-0524 or online .

    COSHOCTON − The Coshocton Public Health District will have a drug take back day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at its office, 637 Chestnut St. This is for prescription pills only. No liquids, syringes or inhalers will be accepted. There will be a drive-thru in the parking lot setup with a tent.

    COSHOCTON − The Coshocton Presbyterian Church will celebrate Reformation Sunday during 10:30 a.m. worship services on Oct. 27. The date marks the start of the Protestant church in 1517. The service will be led by interim Pastor Mark Unrue and liturgist Tom Heading. Music will be by the Praise Choir, Chancel Choir, Roscoe Brass Quintet, organist Mark Wagner and timpanist Matt Hayes.

    COSHOCTON − The Montgomery Foundation is accepting grant applications from local non-profit entities for a specific need or project until noon Nov. 21. Awards will be announced in December. Projects must be capital in nature and entities must be in Coshocton County or service Coshocton County. Go to montgomery-foundation.org of call 740-622-2696 for applications and more information.

    COSHOCTON − Home Loan Financial Corporation has reported net income of $1.69 million, or $1.21 basic and diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2024. This is compared to net income of $1.23 million, or 88 cents basic and diluted earnings per share, for the same quarter of 2023. This was attributed to an increase in net interest income and non-interest income, offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses and increases in non-interest expenses and federal income taxes. Home Loan has offices in Coshocton, West Lafayette, Mount Vernon and Newark.

    This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Hey Coshocton County: Here’s what you need to know to start your week

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    18 Slang Terms That Only Make Sense If You’re From Ohio
    wheninyourstate.com2 days ago
    The Creepy Tunnel In Ohio You Wouldn’t Want To Visit After Dark
    familydestinationsguide.com7 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    A new restaurant has opened in Zanesville, Ohio
    Isla Chiu1 day ago
    North Schuylkill announces 2024 homecoming court
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post24 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz19 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch19 hours ago
    Denver mayor won’t fund “safe parking” for people living in RVs
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post24 days ago
    Skyrocket cattle growth with protein tubs and smart feeding
    West Texas Livestock Growers10 days ago
    Opinion: A modified 'hobo code' for homeless Denverites
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Millions of aging Americans are facing dementia by themselves
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy