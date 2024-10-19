Stuttering is common in young children and can be a normal part of speech development

My colleague, Katie Schlagheck, Ohio State University Extension educator in Ottawa and Sandusky counties, wrote a great article a couple of months ago about stuttering in children. She specializes in child development and is a mom of three young children.

Stuttering is a disruption of the flow of speech, a form of dysfluency. This may appear in a variety of ways. It could be with repeating sounds, syllables or words (W-W-What). Or it may show up as prolonged sounds (for example SSSend).

Stuttering could involve using multiple interjections such as um, like or ah. Sometimes it shows up as blocked speech; the child’s mouth will open, but no words come out. Stuttering will often increase in children when they are tired, excited or stressed. Other ways stuttering can show up is being out of breath or nervous while talking. And a result of stuttering is that a child may be afraid to talk.

Schlagheck shares while often concerning to parents, stuttering is common and can be a normal part of speech development. Early signs of stuttering usually show up at 18- to 24-months of age, as there is an increase in vocabulary which results in children putting together sentences. However, it can also occur later, usually between the ages of 2 to 5. According to the National Institute on Deafness and other Communication Disorders, 5% to 10% of all children stutter at some point, usually between ages 2 to 6.

Stuttering is more common with boys than with girls. And it may come and go through time. I can remember my son experiencing this for a short while when he was about 3.

There are a few theories about why stuttering occurs. One is the brain’s messages for speaking has a disconnect with the muscles needed for speech. It is as if our words cannot keep up with what our brain wants to say. Another is stuttering has a large genetic component and can be passed from parent to child.

Parents, grandparents and other family members may get frustrated with children who stutter. It is important to practice patience and extend grace. Here are some tips from John’s Hopkins Medical Center to help a child who stutters:

● Try to provide a relaxed environment● Encourage your child to talk about fun and easy topics● Don’t interrupt your child or tell them to start over● Maintain eye contact with your child when they are speaking● Don’t tell them to think before they speak● Don’t tell them to slow down or take their time − these comments can make them self-conscious about their speech● Slow down your own talking so they may match your own calm pace● Don’t make your child speak correctly at all times● Don’t finish their sentences for them, even if you anticipate what the end might be

Most of the time stuttering will go away on its own. However, if stuttering lasts more than six months, starts after ages 3 to 4, is impacting your child’s life or you notice other concerning symptoms, ask your pediatrician for a referral to a speech language pathologist for an evaluation.

According to Minnesota State University, several famous people have stuttered, especially in childhood. These include James Earl Jones, Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Tiger Woods, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, Ed Sheeran and Emily Blunt. Many of them continue to be advocates and encouragers for those who stutter.

Today, I’ll leave you with this quote from Bernard Meltzer: “Before you speak ask yourself if what you are going to say is true, is kind, is necessary, is helpful. If the answer is no, maybe what you are about to say should be left unsaid.”

Emily Marrison is an OSU Extension Family & Consumer Sciences Educator and may be reached at 740-622-2265.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Stuttering is common in young children and can be a normal part of speech development