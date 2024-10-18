Treasurer candidates Donaker and Kemp focused on transparency, working for residents

The story was updated to add additional information. COSHOCTON − Candidates for Coshocton County treasurer said transparency and making tax payments easier for the public are top priorities.

Incumbent Republican Janette Donaker is being challenged by Democrat Kristine Kempf. It's the only competitive county race on the general election ballot with other local candidates running unopposed.

The candidates

Donaker has been Coshocton County treasurer since 2010. The lifelong resident of Coshocton County lives on a farm in Perry Township with her husband, Alan. She's a 1979 graduate of River View High School and has a business management degree from Central Ohio Technical College. Prior to becoming county treasurer, Donaker served 18 years as a township fiscal officer and worked four years for the Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office and five years for the Coshocton County Auditor's Office.

She's a member of the county budget commission, board of revision, investment board and land bank. She also participates with Dollars for Scholars, Easter Star Chapter 485, Coshocton County Township Association, Coshocton County Farm Bureau, American Border Collie Association, Percheron Horse Association of America and is a member of Perry Chapel Baptist Church.

Kempf is originally from Mesa, Arizona, and moved to Coshocton in 1993. She has experience in the financial field having worked as a head teller, vault teller and annuity representative for a bank and then as a center manager and area manager for a payday lending company. Kempf has also worked in the retail and hospitality fields.

She is now a nail technician and esthetician with certifications as a 500-hour yoga teacher, reiki master and tiny tattoo artist. Kempf is in training to become a housing specialist with the Ohio Regional Development Corporation. She's been a member of the Democratic Central Committee since 2022.

The Tribune asked the candidates the same questions; below are their answers. Candidates appear in alphabetic order.

Why are you running for treasurer?

Donaker: As your dedicated Coshocton County treasurer I want to continue with my strong commitment of managing our county’s finances in a safe and efficient manner. I am passionate about continuing to serve our community.

Kempf: I made the decision to run for county treasurer following the release of the Ohio Auditor of State Report, which highlighted significant deficiencies and material weaknesses within the current treasurer’s office. I believe these findings are serious and deserve the attention of our community. The integrity of our public offices, especially those handling our county’s finances, is critical to the well-being and future of Coshocton County.

In light of the issues raised in the audit, I feel it is time for a change in leadership. My experience in finance, management and accountability, positions me to address these deficiencies and ensure the treasurer's office operates with transparency, efficiency and a commitment to serving the public.

It is important voters are made aware of these facts so they can make an informed decision at the ballot box. I am running to provide that choice, offering a fresh perspective and a plan to restore confidence in this crucial office.

(Editor's Note: The Ohio State Auditor's Report for Coshocton County for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022, noted monthly bank to book reconciliations prepared for each each month of 2022 did not property reconcile with daily statements for each month with errors in reporting of interest earned. Interest was under reported by $15,574 for the year. There was also discrepancies in the primary checking account system aggregating with the bank balance exceeding reported by $6,859. A non-investment account was double reported by $6 and a real estate adjustment of $6,592 was accounted for twice, leaving an error of $267. Additionally, the report noted $496,208 in Medicare taxes for the four quarter of 2022 being remitted to the Ohio Department of Taxation, not the Internal Revenue Service due to a coding error with an electronic funds transfer. Coshocton County officials were notified of the error and the correct payment was made in July 2023. The report suggested testing and reviewing any changes or updates to make sure electronic funds are sent to the proper vendor.”

What are one or two major goals you have for the coming term if elected?

Donaker: One of my goals for my next term in office would be to continue finding new ways to make it more convenient for taxpayers to pay their tax obligations. I will explore having treasurer’s office employees manning different locations to collect tax payments at scheduled times. I will also look into having kiosks located in the larger villages within the county.

Since coming into office, I have initiated many new options to make it easier and more convenient for the taxpayers. I have set up automatic bank withdrawals at the taxpayer’s request, initiated county employee paycheck withholding, started a pre-payment program where we take any amount of money at any time to put towards future taxpayers’ obligations and now offer a website for taxpayers to go and pay their taxes with credit cards or e-checks. I also have my drive-thru open year-round.

Another goal I have is to finish implementing a new software system, shared with the auditor’s office, which replaces a very old and antiquated system. The new software improves the processing of payments in my office in a more expedient and efficient manner. The new system also enhances the accuracy of the auditor’s website.

Kempf: One major goal would be implementing daily statement balancing to ensure all transactions are properly allocated and posted, improving transparency and accuracy in the office. Another priority would be providing quarterly investment income reports to keep the public and county officials informed on the county’s financial health.

I plan to be a working treasurer, personally interacting with the public when they visit the office, ensuring they receive direct and transparent service. Attending the County Treasurer Association's State Conference will be another focus to stay informed about best practices. Additionally, I aim to address the staffing-to-volume ratio, ensuring the office can efficiently handle the workload.

Finally, I will maintain a strict separation of duties for staff and myself to prevent fraud and misuse of county resources. I will do this by assuring one person does not have too much control over financial transactions and by being a treasurer who will do only county business and not personal business during office hours.

For the incumbent, what are one or two major accomplishments from your time in office?

Donaker: I feel one of my major accomplishments while serving as county treasurer has been my consistent 96% and above collection rate of current real estate and manufactured home taxes each year My employees work diligently to stay in contact with taxpayers, reminding them of their payments. My office also works hard on the collection of prior year unpaid taxes. My first year in office I collected $2 million of prior years delinquent taxes, helping the different county entities obtain their expected revenue.

As serving as the county’s chief investment officer, I feel another one of my accomplishments is last year I received from my investments more than $2.5 million in interest which is deposited into the county’s general fund and is used by many county entities.

For the non-incumbent, what or one or two elements of your background that will serve you and the people well if elected?

Kempf: One key element of my background that will serve me and the people well if elected as county treasurer is my extensive experience in financial management. Having worked in various roles within a financial institution, I understand the complexities of budgeting, accounting and resource allocation. This knowledge will enable me to oversee the county's finances effectively, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Additionally, my experience as a self-employed professional — particularly as a licensed nail technician and certified yoga teacher — has instilled in me a strong sense of customer service and community engagement. I have always prioritized building relationships with clients, which will translate into being accessible and responsive to the needs of the citizens I serve. Together, these elements of my background will help me foster trust and implement sound financial practices for the benefit of our community.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Treasurer candidates Donaker and Kemp focused on transparency, working for residents