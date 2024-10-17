If it's fall, it's time for the Apple Butter Stirrin' Festival in historic Roscoe Village

COSHOCTON − Area artists are pleased to be returning to the Apple Butter Stirrin' Festival . Justin Lapp and Brandon Bankes say the festival and all its activities are special and they have developed a following among the attendees.

The 54th annual festival takes place Friday through Sunday at Roscoe Village, a historical recreation of a canal-era town.

The event will feature more than 100 vendors, live entertainment, historical tours and demonstrations, such as making apple butter over an open fire, weaving and spinning.

Various activities for children will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, including free pumpkin decorating and a corn bin near the main stage. Tin punching for $4 will be offered in front of the Hay Craft and Learning Center.

Musician: 'It's an accumulation of all the things we love about fall'

Justin Lapp of Broken Arrow Woodworking in Cooperdale has been a vendor at the festival for six years. He's known for his custom wooden cutting boards shaped like the State of Ohio among other designs. He said the Apple Butter Festival is on the top five shows he does every year.

"I like seeing the people that we see there every year. We've kind of got a following. There's people who come back and come to Apple Butter every year because they know we're there," Lapp said. "It's nice to support the local people who do a lot of hands-on work putting stuff together and to also support Roscoe. They do a fantastic job with this thing."

Brandon Bankes is the mandolin player for the Wayfarers of Zanesville. The group plays a variety Appalachian folk and old time sting band music. They've been playing the festival since 2012. He said it's often the last show of the year and in that way, it feels like a bit of a homecoming. They all love Roscoe Village and have done video and photo shoots there, as the general vibe fits with their music.

"It's an accumulation of all the things we love about fall and the village is the perfect backdrop for that," Bankes said of the festival. "Our music goes hand in hand with the event and we always have a great turnout."

"It's truly a one of a kind event in Ohio," he said of the festival. "There might be other fall festivals, but the village is truly a unique drawing point."

Performance schedule for Apple Butter Stirrin' Festival

Main stage entertainment for Friday includes Heart and Pine at 11:45 a.m. and 2:15 p.m., Rock Ford Old Time String Band at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and Two by Two at 4:45 p.m.

Main stage entertainment for Saturday features the Wayfarers at 11:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Barefoot McCoy at 12:15 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. and Two by Two at 4 p.m. The Canal junior queen contest is at 9:30 a.m. and the princess and queen contests are at 5 p.m.

Main stage entertainment for Sunday includes Lewis Pride Band at 10:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., Chestnut Ridge Band at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and the Cedar Valley Cloggers at 2:15 p.m. The Mayor's Promenade featuring those in period dress marching through the village followed by awards and royalty presentation at the main stage starts at 3:15 p.m.

The North Stage entertainment will be the Nicholas Family Country Sunrise Special from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Other attractions offered during festival

Legends and Lanterns tours will be at 6:30 and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost is $15 and online reservations are required. The self-guided tour features stories of spooky happenings, combining historic events and experiences of employees.

Rides will be offered every hour from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, on the horse-drawn canal boat Monticello III , a replica of canal boats from the 1800s. Visitors take a 1.5 mile trek down a restored portion of the Ohio and Erie Canal and back. Horses pull the boat from the land. The canal era lasted from 1825 to the Great Flood of 1913.

Additionally, the Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum will be open for viewing from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The festival is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 when purchasing tickets online and $8 at the gate. Ages 12 and under are free, along with Friends of the Museum and Roscoe Village Foundation members.

Admission includes free tours of the living history exhibits. Parking is free. For more information, visit roscoevillage.com .

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune more than 16 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @llhayhurst.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: If it's fall, it's time for the Apple Butter Stirrin' Festival in historic Roscoe Village