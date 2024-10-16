Open in App
    • The Coshocton Tribune

    Kristina Bell of Zanesville named new Coshocton health commissioner

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago

    COSHOCTON − Kristina Bell was recently named the new health commissioner for the Coshocton Public Health District . She replaces Debra Eppley .

    Bell has more than 30 years of experience in public service. She has spent the past 16 years working for the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department in Zanesville.

    During her tenure at ZMCHD, she led numerous community initiatives in community and school health education, public health emergency preparedness and administrative planning. Bell received her master’s degree in human and consumer science and bachelor’s degree in organizational communications from Ohio University.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30F2rg_0w8nK09y00

    She resides in Zanesville with her husband and children. Her father was a long-time resident of Coshocton County and her brother continues to reside in the county.

    “Coshocton Public Health District presented me with an exciting opportunity to bring my expertise and education to support staff and the community to become the healthiest it can be. I am looking forward to serving the residents of Coshocton County and ensuring the Coshocton Public Health District meets its needs,” said Bell in a news release.

    This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Kristina Bell of Zanesville named new Coshocton health commissioner

