    Coshocton Meet the Candidates Night educates local voters on various topics

    By Leonard L. Hayhurst, Coshocton Tribune,

    2 days ago

    COSHOCTON − Organizers and attendees of an annual Meet the Candidates Night believe it's not just important to vote, but to be an informed voter.

    The recent event has long been a partnership of the Coshocton County Farm Bureau and Coshocton Business and Professional Women.

    "It's important to get people informed prior to election day and, even more so, this year since early voting just started," said Breanna Smith, one of the event's organizers.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eSfAA_0w8nJzVt00

    While commissioner candidates Bob Bigrigg is running unopposed, he was in attendance and took time to thank the community for their support and the current commissioners for helping him get up to speed for when he takes office in January. Bigrigg won the Republican primary in the spring over two other candidates.

    Also speaking was Coshocton County recorder candidate Republican Ashley Grassbaugh-Thomas, who is unopposed but new to the position replacing the retiring Susan Turner. The only competitive race is for Coshocton County treasurer as incumbent Republican Janette Donaker is being challenged by Democrat Kristine Kempf. Donaker was unable to attend, but Connie Allen read a statement on her behalf. Kempf spoke as well.

    Jerrad Christian was present, the Democrat candidate for District 12 in the U.S. House of Representatives. He's facing Republican Troy Balderson, who did not have any representatives present.

    Representatives also spoke regarding levies for River View Local Schools, Ohio State University Extension, children services and Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services. Issue 1 regarding gerrymandering and drawing voting districts was covered by Columbus attorney Frank Strigari speaking against it and Andrew Green of the League of Women Voters of Ohio speaking in favor of it.

    "It helps to share the information to the public. So many times you read about it, but it's nice to hear it from the people's own voices. It's an important part of voting and democracy," co-organizer Mike Cichon said on the value of the evening. "A lot of people are appreciative, because they're not aware of the issues until beforehand. They can get a little more information, you gather all the people together, and they don't have to go out and sort through everything."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29bLZH_0w8nJzVt00

    Voter Pam Young of Coshocton said she was there to support her friend, Kempf, but also wanted to hear what others had to say on their specific issues or races.

    "I've just been learning more about politics over the last three to four years. It's just good to be informed," she said.

    Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with more than 16 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @llhayhurst.

    This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton Meet the Candidates Night educates local voters on various topics

