COSHOCTON − The Apple Butter Stirrin' Festival will take place Oct. 18-20, in Roscoe Village. It will offer homemade Apple Butter, live music, free crafts for children, more than 100 craft and food vendors and the Canal royalty contests.

The canal queens contest will be Saturday. The event starts at 5 p.m. with a drawing for winners of the canal cuties contest. The junior queen, princess and queen competitions will follow.

Bri Fink currently holds the title of queen. Three candidates will be vying for the title at this year's contest. Skarlet Powers is the canal junior queen, and eight contestants between the ages of 5 to 9 will be competing for that title. There are four candidates for princess, a title now held by Kenzie Roach. The contests will be on the main stage, but moved to the Coshocton Community Room if it rains.

Those competing include:

Junior queen candidates: Emilia Lonsinger, Rilynn Hall, Raven Casey, Ava Brown, ArabellaRose Norman, Kaidee Patterson, Reagan Fink and Piper Archer.

Princess candidates: Alayna Brown, Ella Lawson, Ruby Mullet and Luna Norman.

Queen candidates: Ava Rauh-Hill, Regan Foster and Jamie Lassen

Fink will host visiting royalty for a luncheon on Sunday in the Montgomery Garden at the Roscoe Village Visitors Center. Line up for the Mayor's Promenade is at 2:45 p.m. in the garden. Festival royalty and promenade participants will be presented at 3:30 p.m. on the main stage. Admission to the festival is $8. Children age 12 and under are admitted for free.For more information, email coshoctoncanalcourt@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton Canal Court contest part of Apple Butter Stirrin' Festival: Meet the contestants