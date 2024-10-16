Open in App
    The Coshocton Tribune

    Coshocton Canal Court contest part of Apple Butter Stirrin' Festival: Meet the contestants

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OqDlE_0w8mipa700

    COSHOCTON − The Apple Butter Stirrin' Festival will take place Oct. 18-20, in Roscoe Village. It will offer homemade Apple Butter, live music, free crafts for children, more than 100 craft and food vendors and the Canal royalty contests.

    The canal queens contest will be Saturday. The event starts at 5 p.m. with a drawing for winners of the canal cuties contest. The junior queen, princess and queen competitions will follow.

    Bri Fink currently holds the title of queen. Three candidates will be vying for the title at this year's contest. Skarlet Powers is the canal junior queen, and eight contestants between the ages of 5 to 9 will be competing for that title. There are four candidates for princess, a title now held by Kenzie Roach. The contests will be on the main stage, but moved to the Coshocton Community Room if it rains.

    Those competing include:

    Junior queen candidates: Emilia Lonsinger, Rilynn Hall, Raven Casey, Ava Brown, ArabellaRose Norman, Kaidee Patterson, Reagan Fink and Piper Archer.

    Princess candidates: Alayna Brown, Ella Lawson, Ruby Mullet and Luna Norman.

    Queen candidates: Ava Rauh-Hill, Regan Foster and Jamie Lassen

    Fink will host visiting royalty for a luncheon on Sunday in the Montgomery Garden at the Roscoe Village Visitors Center. Line up for the Mayor's Promenade is at 2:45 p.m. in the garden. Festival royalty and promenade participants will be presented at 3:30 p.m. on the main stage. Admission to the festival is $8. Children age 12 and under are admitted for free.For more information, email coshoctoncanalcourt@gmail.com.

    Junior queen candidates

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bpbXm_0w8mipa700

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7Ibi_0w8mipa700

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SnSWu_0w8mipa700

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jwosx_0w8mipa700

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OF5R5_0w8mipa700

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2THLBW_0w8mipa700

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eDNsE_0w8mipa700

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Lys0_0w8mipa700

    Princess candidates

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PwcEm_0w8mipa700

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHFX6_0w8mipa700

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PbMzt_0w8mipa700

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q7njG_0w8mipa700

    Queen candidates

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yoiu5_0w8mipa700

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YztTs_0w8mipa700

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B197A_0w8mipa700

    This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton Canal Court contest part of Apple Butter Stirrin' Festival: Meet the contestants

