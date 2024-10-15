Need a ride? Mobility Ohio seeks to improve public transit in a four-county region

COSHOCTON − A pilot program first announced in the summer of 2022 is finally launching later this month with the goal of improving transportation services for those in need in a four-county region.

Mobility Ohio is a partnership of Coshocton Public Transit, Tuscarawas Public Transportation and South East Area Transit (SEAT), which covers Muskingum and Guernsey counties. The Regional Transportation Resource Center (RTRC), based in Muskingum County, is set to go live on Oct. 29 and will field calls and coordinate transportation for all four counties.

The Ohio Department of Transportation on its website said the goal of the program is to improve safety, availability and quality of transportation for older adults, people with disabilities and those with lower incomes and other transportation needs.

There are currently 14 state agencies investing more than $500 million annually to transport clients in a way ODOT deems fragmented and inefficient. Each agency has its own programs, policies and procedures without structured coordination with other entities.

The two-year pilot program is being funded by a $2.8 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Innovative Coordinated Access and Mobility program. Howard Stewart, transit director for SEAT, said the goal is to be self-sustaining going forward and serve as a model for other regions. It was first announced to start in January 2024, but was pushed back due to working out some logistics.

"We wanted to maintain local control of this to make this work and we have the ability to do that with our relationship with Coshocton County and Tuscarawas County," Stewart said on working out details with ODOT. "We finally got to a point where we're able to launch and do this."

Andrea Lang, SEAT operations director and project director for Mobility Ohio, said when someone makes a call for a ride it will funnel to the call center. The individual county the person resides in with have first right of refusal. If the transportation agency can't provide the ride for whatever reason, other avenues within the county will be sought. This could include a taxi cab company or an ambulance service for medical appointments.

If that doesn't work, then providers from the other counties would be sought. Lang said ride sharing and coordinated transportation is a future goal. For example, if SEAT and Coshocton Public Transit had individuals going to Columbus on the same day for appointments, they could meet up and ride together in one vehicle.

Lang said they are working together to find grants and programs to make traveling easier as well. For example, they've received a $50,000 grant from CareSource for wheelchair ramps.

"We know based on history, people like to be served by their own people. They don't want someone from Cleveland coming into Coshocton to take them. We want to make sure that's maintained," Lang said. "Our ultimate goal is to not leave anyone stranded and to have alternate options."

Coshocton County only has one independent contractor and 10 shuttles at this time. SEAT has more than 100 vehicle options per day with shuttles, independent contractors and other different organizations. Lang said these increased options will hopefully see public transit use in Coshocton County go up over the next six months, although it's hard to say by how much.

"We know implementing the individual silos and combining them together, we'll ultimately see a huge ridership increase and availability for the residents of Coshocton County," Lang said, with the same also true for Tuscarawas County.

Valerie Shaw, director of Coshocton Public Transit, said much won't be changing locally and the only big difference residents should see is better service.

"Hopefully, it's just more access than anything. The trips we have to deny can hopefully be coordinated elsewhere in the four counties," Shaw said.

For more information or ride scheduling, call your local office. For Coshocton it's 740-622-7139, for SEAT it's either 740-454-8573 or 833-297-3732 and for Tuscarawas call 234-286-4065.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with more than 16 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @llhayhurst.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Need a ride? Mobility Ohio seeks to improve public transit in a four-county region