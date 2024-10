Ohio gas prices fell from last week: See how much here

State gas prices fell last week and reached an average of $3.03 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, down from last week's price of $3.22 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in state has fallen about 1 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the state in the last year have been as low as $2.61 on Jan. 8, 2024, and as high as $3.69 on April 10, 2023.

A year ago, the average gas price in Ohio was 7% higher at $3.24 per gallon.

>> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.coshoctontribune.com .

The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.14, making prices in the state about 3.5% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price is down from last week's average of $3.18 per gallon.

