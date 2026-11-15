In a corner in Wurtland, there's a place where time seems to stand still. At The Corner Cone, the air is filled with the comforting aroma of sizzling hamburgers, and the familiar sounds of Mayberry fill the dining area.

Here, the Andy Griffith Show plays on a loop, serving as a constant backdrop to the hustle and bustle of this beloved eatery. It's a unique touch that sets The Corner Cone apart—a nod to simpler times that resonates deeply with its patrons. The spirited owners behind The Corner Cone, opened the restaurant in 2009 with a vision of creating a true hometown dining experience.

"We wanted to start a hometown restaurant," they recall, a simple yet powerful motivation that has guided their every decision. The name itself, The Corner Cone, emerged from a brainstorming session with friends and family. It embodies the collaborative spirit that they have fostered since day one.



But it's not just the nostalgic television show that draws customers in—it's the food. They are quick to highlight the restaurant's signature offering: hamburgers.

"Our hamburgers! Best around," they declare with pride. It's a bold statement, but one that their customers seem to agree with wholeheartedly.

These burgers are crafted with care, embodying the essence of comfort food done right. Juicy and flavorful, they've become a staple for locals who crave a hearty, satisfying meal. While the burgers are the star, it's the sense of community that truly defines The Corner Cone.

The owners reflected on their favorite moments running the business, and it's clear that their customers hold a special place in their heart.

"Our customers. We have the best!" she exclaims. This genuine affection for those who walk through her doors is palpable and reciprocated by the patrons who return time and again.

As the years pass, The Corner Cone is a reminder that sometimes, the best things in life are those that remain unchanged. The consistent viewing of the Andy Griffith Show is more than just a quirky feature—it's a symbol of the timeless values that the team holds dearly. In a world that often feels rushed and chaotic, The Corner Cone offers a respite, a chance to slow down and savor both food and company. It's a place where the past and present coexist harmoniously, and where each visit feels like coming home.

For the team, it’s not just about serving food; it’s about serving memories. Each day at The Corner Cone is a testament to the impact that a small business can have on its community, one burger and one laugh at a time.





The Corner Cone

📍 Location: 205 Caroline Avenue , Wurtland, KY

📆 Founded: 2009

✨ What Makes It Different: Plays the Andy Griffith Show all day

🍔 Signature Offering: Hamburgers