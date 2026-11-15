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Buying a home can come with costs far beyond the listing price, and an analysis found that those expenses vary dramatically across the country's largest housing markets.

In San Francisco, buyers could spend $331,845 in the first year alone — nearly 15 times Detroit's total of $22,689.

Here's what to know

MoneyLion examined the 50 largest U.S. housing markets, identified using Zillow data, and found that 15 cities had first-year homeownership costs above $100,000.

Five California cities topped $200,000: San Francisco and San Jose, along with San Diego, Long Beach, and Los Angeles. San Jose followed San Francisco at $321,991. Totals for the remaining three were $203,361 in Long Beach, $220,216 in Los Angeles, and $244,566 in San Diego.

The calculation combined property taxes and homeowners insurance with closing costs, a 10% down payment, and a full year of mortgage payments.

MoneyLion used Zillow's September 2026 average single-family home values and assumed a fixed-rate, 30-year loan with 7.40% interest, citing Freddie Mac's Oct. 15, 2026, rate. Estimated closing costs amounted to 3.5% of the home price.

More background

San Francisco's average home value of $1,523,058 translated into a $152,306 down payment and $53,307 in estimated closing costs. The estimated monthly mortgage payment was $9,491, with annual property taxes adding another $10,966.

In Detroit, by comparison, the average home value was $73,285. Using the same assumptions, the down payment amounted to $7,329, while closing costs reached $2,565. Its estimated monthly mortgage payment was $457, with annual property taxes of $1,077.

Miami and Washington, D.C., had nearly identical first-year totals of $157,943 and $157,807, respectively. Costs were higher in Seattle ($197,961), New York ($189,960), and Boston ($183,043).

Austin, Texas, had first-year costs of $119,904, compared with $122,277 in Portland, Ore., and $128,250 in Denver.

What can be done?

For buyers trying to understand the full cost of a home, MoneyLion's approach offers specific expenses to include in a budget: the down payment, closing costs, 12 months of mortgage payments, annual property taxes, and annual homeowners insurance.

The study sourced county-average tax rates from Property Tax Explorer and insurance costs from insurance.com.

Within California, Sacramento's first-year total was $105,964, compared to $87,670 in Fresno and $86,705 in Bakersfield. Their estimated monthly mortgage payments were $2,997, $2,471, and $2,428, respectively.

First-year costs totaled $37,539 in Memphis, Tenn., and $44,129 in Baltimore. Those two cities and Detroit were the only markets in the ranking below $50,000.

Estimated monthly mortgage payments were below $1,000 only in Detroit and Memphis.

Even homes with similar prices could carry different tax bills. Rochester, N.Y., had an average home value of $236,602 and annual property taxes of $5,702. In nearby Buffalo, the average home value was $242,072, but annual property taxes totaled $4,164 — a reminder that the listing price alone does not tell the full story.

Where can I learn more?

First-year expenses can make a big difference when buyers are deciding where they can afford to live. These stories cover nationwide affordability, Los Angeles rental and purchase prices, and unexpected expenses after closing.

• Typical households cannot afford median-priced homes in any U.S. state, underscoring widespread affordability challenges.

• Los Angeles rents have fallen $363 from their peak, while buying remains far costlier.

• In Los Angeles, renting costs $4,544 less monthly than buying as rental demand surges.

• For many homebuyers, repairs and insurance costs bring unexpected expenses even after closing.

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