Photo Credit: Reddit

Solar panels can help lower electricity bills, but they do not necessarily keep a home powered during a blackout. One homeowner turned to Reddit to understand why — and wondered what it would take to use their panels during an extended outage.

Here's what to know

In r/SolarDIY, the homeowner said they have a grid-connected system with no battery storage, so sunshine doesn't guarantee an independent electricity supply in an emergency. A typical grid-connected inverter shuts down when power fails.

"How can I disconnect from the grid & use our sunshine? Do I need roof access, or can I do most of it at our inverter?" they asked. Installing a battery wasn't an option due to their finances.

For people interested in starting a solar journey, $0-down leases are another way to manage household electricity costs. Depending on the contract and circumstances, they can save hundreds of dollars each month. EasyHome offers a free explorer tool to estimate potential savings and connect with vetted local installers.

What can be done?

One person said an AC-coupled battery-backup inverter could be the "most financially realistic option." However, they cautioned that a solar flare — a scenario raised by the original poster — would require additional equipment for protection, like an EMP Shield.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"You need a gateway or a transfer switch so you can operate in island mode without feeding power back to the grid," another said.

For households comparing their options, EasyHome also offers ways to explore battery storage. Pairing the two can help manage electricity costs and provide outage backup when the system is configured for that purpose. If a whole-home system is out of the question, plug-and-play batteries are available for a fraction of the price and can keep essentials running in a pinch.

Where can I learn more?

Other homeowners have also found that having solar panels doesn't guarantee power during a blackout.

• A U.S. homeowner discovered their solar panels went dark during a grid outage.

• An Illinois solar owner learned Sunlight Backup has limits when planning for outages.

• One homeowner had 8 kW of solar but still needed gas cans during blackouts.

• A prepper endured a 12-hour blackout while 600 watts sat unused.

• A homeowner reported outage failures despite batteries as the manufacturer and their installer clashed.

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