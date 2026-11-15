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Massachusetts households struggling with heating oil costs could receive a single emergency payment capped at $680 through expanded state assistance.

Here's what to know

The additional state funding Gov. Maura Healey announced in October is intended for households that use heating oil but do not qualify for HEAP, according to NBC10 Boston.

Residents who want an alert when applications open in December 2026 can fill out an online interest form.

Household size determines the eligible annual income range: $70,074 to $111,788 for two people and $103,050 to $171,749 for four, according to NBC10 Boston.

Wendy Trinks, who coordinates community services in Boxborough, spoke about reaching residents outside HEAP's income limits.

"This helps middle-income people," Trinks said. "We go by Area Median Income, so it goes from 60% to 100%. It's a brand new program just for oil because the cost is so high."

More background

The assistance comes amid a reported 74% year-over-year increase in heating oil prices, NBC10 Boston reported. Healey has declared an energy affordability emergency to expand heating aid.

Lorna McCafferty, a retiree in Douglas, told NBC10 Boston that heating her small home was straining her budget. After seeing the station's story, Trinks reached out with information about available help.

Residents can turn to Trinks for help finding food pantries, clothing resources, fuel assistance, and benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

"What I thought when I saw that story is there are a lot of people in that same boat right now. People are really, really struggling," she said. "We're seeing an increase in need across the state and I just wanted to make sure to let you know that there are programs out there available to people based on income and other eligibility criteria."

What can be done?

HEAP offers another way to cover a portion of winter heating bills for eligible residents.

A two-person household earning up to $70,073 a year may qualify for HEAP, according to the state website. The program caps income at 60% of the state median and considers household size, gross annual income, and other eligibility factors.

Households have two application options: the Commonwealth's online application or their local service agency. Trinks advises seniors to contact their local Council on Aging or Human Services department if they need help applying for SNAP or other aid, according to NBC10 Boston.

Beyond those programs, Trinks points to St. Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army's Good Neighbor Energy Fund as additional sources of support.

Trinks also encourages residents struggling with bills to ask their utility provider about payment or forgiveness plans.

"Sometimes, you can call your energy company and work something out with them to help you be able to pay month to month to get you back on track."

Where can I learn more?

Massachusetts households struggling with heating bills may qualify for other assistance, depending on their income. These stories cover heating-aid eligibility, growing demand for help, and heating-oil costs.

• A Massachusetts fund offers up to $400 for households earning too much for other energy aid.

• In Massachusetts, heating-aid demand jumps early as HVAC firms urge residents not to delay repairs.

• Massachusetts households face $2,627 in winter heating-oil costs as Healey moves to reduce bills.

• Massachusetts heating-oil prices reach a five-year high as New England braces for winter.

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