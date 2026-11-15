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One California shopper is calling out stores that leave customers guessing about prices after reporting that the same bag of chips cost anywhere from $3.99 to $5.99.

Here's what to know

In a post to Reddit's r/mildlyinfuriating community, the shopper described finding items without prices at grocery stores, liquor stores, and gas stations.

The original poster wrote, "I have noticed that more and more businesses are adopting the 'variable pricing' model, you don't know what the prices are until the products are scanned," before adding, "I have paid $3.99 to $5.99 for the same bag of Mexican Crujitos chips. Decided that if I don't see the price for each item, I won't buy anything and take my business elsewhere."

Commenters were quick to jump into the thread to share in the frustration. One user wrote, "It's so nice how other countries show the total cost for something, including tax. I wish we could federally mandate that the price with tax is displayed."

Another added, "My mom taught me in the 1970s, 'if they don't post the prices, we can't afford it.' I tell my kids basically the same thing: 'If they won't tell you the price upfront, it's almost certainly a scam.'"

A third wrote, "this should be illegal worldwide, as should charging different people different prices for the same thing online. Genuinely upsetting that companies can get away with things like this designed to extract as much money from people as possible when it's not necessary and during a cost of living crisis."

One commenter even suggested that OP should "be more annoying. When something scans, say 'too much I don't want it, sorry there was no price.'"

Where can I learn more?

Missing price tags are just one source of confusion over grocery costs.

• In Quebec, Metro charged $34 more than Maxi for the same 11 grocery items.

• In Cyprus, identical groceries cost up to 226% more at some stores than others.

• An electronic grocery tag hid an item's price behind a false out-of-stock alert, fueling pricing fears.

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