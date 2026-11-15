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Customers facing high energy bills in Massachusetts are getting a more detailed view of their electricity use through Eversource's expanding smart-meter rollout.

The meters record power use every 15 minutes, but the technology has also raised concerns about personal privacy and the cost of opting out.

Here's what to know

Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui's home is among the properties receiving a new meter through Eversource's Massachusetts upgrade, WBZ-TV reported. The utility said it had largely finished installations in western Massachusetts.

"It reads every fifteen minutes versus once a month," Doug Griffith, who oversees Eversource's meter deployment, told WBZ-TV.

Beyond the meters themselves, the rollout includes high-energy-use alerts and a data-tracking app, Griffith said. These tools are intended to help customers identify spikes in consumption and understand which appliances or habits may be driving up their bills.

More background

Siddiqui said a clearer understanding of electricity use could help households adjust their consumption and manage spending better. High energy bills are a concern she frequently hears about from Cambridge residents.

WBZ-TV reported online objections from some Massachusetts residents over smart-meter opt-out charges and privacy.

Cambridge resident Deneen Scully said she preferred having less involvement with her utility. She relies partly on solar power and described her decision to go solar as a good one.

"It can certainly impact a customer's bill if they pay attention to the kilowatt usage and the times they're using certain appliances, and if they have appliances that are draining power," Griffith said.

After getting her new meter, Siddiqui said, "I am curious about how, when these get rolled out, what we'll see. I do think if there's any relief they can provide long term because of having these smart meters, that will make a huge difference to people's lives."

Where can I learn more?

These stories cover solar metering, unexpected electricity charges, Eversource's proposed substation, and a Massachusetts water-meter upgrade.

• A utility customer saw their net meter roll backward past zero to "99999."

• Eversource is seeking input on a new Massachusetts substation to relieve an overloaded grid.

• A New York homeowner's old meter charged for exports, inflating their first solar bill.

• A homeowner's recorded electricity use more than doubled after a meter issue, prompting a solar quote.

• In Nahant, Massachusetts, a free water meter upgrade could mean higher bills for unchanged consumption.

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