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The Welsh government's expanded cost-of-living support could provide £250 ($330) toward fuel bills for up to 20,000 households in Wales that use heating oil or LPG.

Here's what to know

To qualify for support from the government's £5 million ($6.6 million) fund, "off grid" households must use heating oil or LPG and be eligible for income-based Council Tax Reduction, according to BBC News.

The funding is part of a £130 million ($171.8 million) cost-of-living package.

Households eligible for council tax relief will be able to receive the package's £100 ($132) household energy payment "irrespective of band." This extends eligibility beyond the council tax bands covered by the government's earlier announcement.

More background

About one million Welsh households were covered by the government's earlier commitment to the £100 ($132) energy payment, announced after October's U.K. Budget.

Chancellor John Healey urged Wales to match England's planned £100 ($132) payment for council taxpayers in bands A-D. Wales' Finance Minister Elin Jones subsequently confirmed that Welsh households in those bands would receive the payment.

The Welsh government cited the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and seasonal pressures in warning that "the coming months will be a challenging time for many."

What's being done?

Households facing financial hardship that are "not captured by other schemes" could also receive the £100 ($132) payment through their councils. The package gives councils £8 million ($10.6 million) for that purpose, separate from the support for oil and LPG users.

To help protect passengers from fare increases, the package allocates a further £7 million ($9.3 million) to bus operators struggling with high fuel costs.

Wales' Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams identified help with living costs as a "key priority."

"We understand that this is a challenging time for many households across Wales," she said. "In total this represents an additional investment of £130m ($171.8 million), providing immediate relief for households this winter. While we are taking firm action wherever we can, we need the UK Government to play its part," she said.

Where can I learn more?

Households elsewhere in the U.K. are also feeling the pressure of energy costs. These stories cover energy-bill reductions, winter price pressures, and proposed debt relief.

• Six million U.K. households should watch for letters confirming a $198 energy-bill reduction.

• U.K. households could face record January gas rates, with energy bills forecast to rise 27%.

• The U.K. faces mounting winter energy pressures as oil tops $100 and gas reserves dwindle.

• U.K. households could receive relief from energy debts by agreeing to plans for future bills.

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