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Affordable housing options in Georgetown, Delaware, have narrowed after officials repealed a housing ordinance over concerns about tiny homes.

At a town council meeting, resident Janice Jones explained her opposition: "We need to step back and digest what this could turn into. If this turns into a trailer park situation, we're done."

Here's what to know

The cottage housing ordinance had permitted up to 12 homes per acre before Georgetown's council repealed it 3-1, according to Spotlight Delaware.

Mayor Angie Townsend and council members Michael Briggs and Penuel Barrett said widespread resident opposition drove their support for repeal. Council member Christina Diaz-Malone was absent. Council member Tony Neal voted against repeal, arguing that affordable housing needs should take priority over residents' fears.

Townsend and Briggs had campaigned partly on overturning the ordinance. After they took office in May, the new majority paused consideration of new cottage housing applications before repealing the policy, according to Spotlight Delaware.

Homelessness and drug use, already sources of longstanding frustration, became part of the debate alongside opponents' concerns about property values.

More background

Springboard Delaware wants to build 122 cottages on 14 acres near Sussex Academy, but the repeal puts that proposal at risk. The organization already operates Georgetown's Pallet Village transitional shelter.

Springboard filed a lawsuit against the town in the Court of Chancery in mid-September after officials halted application reviews. The organization argued that discussions with state and local planning officials had begun well before the moratorium, meaning its project should be allowed to proceed, according to Spotlight Delaware.

Some neighbors opposed the development, saying they feared lower property values and felt their children would be less safe playing outside.

Elsewhere in Delaware, New Castle County allows similar housing density through its "pocket neighborhoods" ordinance.

What's being done?

Little Living's 20-unit East Market Street project received council approval before the ordinance was overturned. The organization's director, George Meringolo, told Spotlight Delaware that he expected to secure town permits and complete construction by August 2027.

Meringolo described the development as a full-time residential community, noting that most applicants were semi-professional workers.

Townsend, meanwhile, said she planned to form an ad hoc committee to examine Georgetown's housing needs and develop a plan reflecting residents' preferences, according to Spotlight Delaware.

Matt Heckles, director of Housing Delaware, an agency previously called the Delaware State Housing Authority, urged officials in a letter to retain the ordinance.

"Retaining the ordinance would preserve an established pathway for additional housing choices and support the housing supply and diversity goals reflected in Senate Bill 23. If the Town has concerns about how the ordinance operates, we encourage targeted refinements through our ongoing technical assistance work," Heckles wrote.

Where can I learn more?

These stories explore tiny-home communities nationwide, local building rules, and disputes over mobile home rents and electrical upgrades.

• A Texas village pairs $350-a-month tiny homes with a plan to break the cycle of homelessness.

• In a Colorado town of 202, tiny homes carry hopes for a local revival.

• In Missouri, off-grid tiny-home plans hinge on county rules and possibly a wrecked house.

• In Virginia, trailer park residents fear an electrical upgrade fight could force them out by winter.

• In Delaware, mobile home park owners face a state DOJ warning over stacked lot-rent hikes.

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