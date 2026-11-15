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A first-time homeowner in Savannah, Georgia, is looking into rooftop solar to reduce their bills after learning about summer electricity rates.

To make the proposition even more enticing, an installer's assessment suggested the small shotgun house could generate most of the electricity the household uses.

Here's what to know

The homeowner told Reddit's r/solarenergy community that they had invited a salesperson to evaluate the property and draw up a proposal. They began considering solar after buying the house and learning about Georgia Power Co.'s summer rates.

The installer found that the 1,000-square-foot home's electrical panel was suitable for the proposed system. A shallow roof pitch and the absence of overhead trees also made the property promising for solar.

The homeowner wanted to account for the salesperson's financial interest when evaluating the proposal. They estimated that solar could supply 90% of the household's electricity.

For households exploring similar electricity savings, $0-upfront solar leases may offer savings of hundreds of dollars per month, depending on their circumstances. EasyHome offers a free explorer tool to estimate potential savings and find vetted local installers.

More background

A respondent to the Reddit post said they installed a photovoltaic system in February 2008 and had seen $0 electric bills ever since.

The original poster noted that it sounded "awesome," and asked about maintenance and upkeep. The same commenter reassured them on that front.

"I watch the electric meter spin backward during the day," they revealed. "If you are ambitious, you can use a garden hose to wash the dirt off the panels. There are ZERO moving parts."

They added that they had made no replacements yet, and the warranty was moot. Despite that, they were unconcerned if a panel or two should fail.

What can be done?

One commenter suggested looking into a battery to provide power during outages, and called it a "must" for storing excess generation during periods of low electricity usage.

Another commenter proposed a different idea.

"Having an EV with bidirectional charging is definitely a must to store excess during low usage periods," they asserted.

Other commenters suggested other steps for the original poster to take. One advised they consider their roof's orientation, their plan for the next 10 years with the house, their age, and their credit. They added that could make paying cash or a HELOC a good option.

The original poster indicated that they and their partner were in their 20s, had good credit, and planned to stay in the house for five years before an upgrade.

Another poster recommended running their house through a free calculator to check the salesperson's projections. Other posters pushed them to get even more quotes than the $35,000 one they had gotten.

For someone also considering the outage protection discussed in the replies, EasyHome offers options for exploring battery storage alongside solar. Pairing panels with an appropriately configured battery can help manage electricity costs and provide backup power during outages.

Where can I learn more?

Other homeowners' experiences show how solar costs and savings can play out beyond a sales pitch.

• A California homeowner's $1,200 PG&E bill prompted a $65,938 investment in solar.

• A Pennsylvania homeowner's electric bill fell from $308 to $37 after installing solar.

• A Maine homeowner reported $8,000 in yearly savings with solar panels and heat pumps.

• In California, a homeowner considered DIY solar after a record-high bill following meter replacement.

• A homeowner's solar and mini split eliminated a $100 electric bill while exporting power.

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