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More than 500,000 North Carolina residents are still waiting for further action on water contaminated with toxic "forever chemicals," according to the state's Department of Environmental Quality.

Here's what to know

Chemours faces nearly 40 additional cleanup requirements from North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality, according to ABC11.

The requirements address PFAS pollution in the Cape Fear River seven years after the company agreed to clean up the water. PFAS is short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

These chemicals have been linked to increased cancer risk and other health problems and appear in many household products. Kemp Burdette serves as Cape Fear River Watch's Cape Fear Riverkeeper.

"My father passed away from kidney cancer, which is the No. 1 cancer associated with PFAS exposure. He drank the water out of the Cape Fear River almost every day of his life. Just like I have," Burdette said.

More background

The contamination extends beyond drinking water. Burdette said people can no longer eat fish from the Cape Fear River because of PFAS contamination, citing the state's warning that the fish are unhealthy to eat.

Precious McKendall, a community-based doula at Momma's Village, which offers African-centered birth services, emphasized the burden on parents.

"We need clean water because it's directly impacting children, which is impacting their legacy. There are so many things like bottles. Even cleaning around the house, taking a shower as a mom, there's such a big responsibility," McKendall said.

What's being done?

Local advocates have pressed state leaders to intervene, pushed for thorough testing, and organized community gatherings.

Burdette said the state's action affirmed his work advocating for cleaner water in the area, an effort spanning nearly 20 years.

Advocacy groups warned in an October letter, "Chemours' testing is too limited to ensure emissions are under control." North Carolina reached a $600 million settlement with Chemours in September.

North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality issued the additional cleanup requirements in response. Advocates say this step toward holding Chemours accountable should have come sooner, and Burdette stressed that the work is not finished.

Chemours did not respond to ABC11's requests for comment.

"For a long time Chemours tried to wiggle out of its responsibilities. What this most recent letter from the state does is reiterate what we've told them: Chemours isn't doing what they need to be doing," Burdette said.

Where can I learn more?

North Carolina's push to clean up PFAS pollution comes amid other efforts to make companies pay for contaminated water. These stories cover settlements, the industry's international footprint, dredging concerns, and a lawsuit over PFAS liabilities.

• North Carolina secured a $455 million settlement with Chemours, DuPont, and Corteva over PFAS.

• North Carolina's PFAS enforcement fight followed industry ties to Texas, Europe, and India.

• North Carolina's Robeson County received $23 million for cleaner water as PFAS polluters paid.

• North Carolina's harbor deepening plan stalled amid concerns that dredging could stir up forever chemicals.

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