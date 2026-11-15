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Short-term rentals could soon be off-limits in Corpus Christi's single-family neighborhoods.

The push comes after residents complained about nighttime noise and disruptions, and a city council member questioned whether tighter rules could even be enforced.

The restriction would apply to standalone homes in single-family neighborhoods; apartments and condominiums could continue hosting vacation rentals.

Here's what to know

At-Large Councilmember Carolyn Vaughn called for a ban in response to city staff's proposed rules on rental noise, vehicles, and occupancy, KRIS-TV reported. Councilmember Sylvia Campos abstained from the vote, and every council member who voted backed the motion.

"There's no way we can enforce the rules. The ordinance that they're talking about it's just not going to happen," she said.

More background

One resident reported dogs barking at 10 p.m., 11 p.m., and midnight. Noise and rowdy behavior were among the problems residents attributed to neighboring vacation rentals.

"The conversion of these homes into short-term rentals has literally ruined our neighborhood," another resident told officials.

When asked whether the ban could hurt tourism or local businesses, Vaughn said single-family neighborhoods still warranted different treatment from other properties.

What's being done?

The council also discussed a proposed brackish desalination plant designed to generate 10 million gallons of water daily. Seven Seas Water Group proposed building the plant at Chapman Ranch, pulling water from underground sources.

City Manager Peter Zanoni said staff needed more information before offering a recommendation on the potential water-supply investment, which is under review.

The deal is structured as a take-and-pay contract, meaning Corpus Christi would purchase water from Seven Seas without holding any ownership stake in the plant or the water it produces.

Vaughn said the rental proposal was focused on protecting the residential character of single-family neighborhoods.

"We are going to ruin our city by having these short-term rentals in single-family neighborhoods," she said.

Where can I learn more?

Here's more on how cities are handling housing and development issues.

• A California council backed upzoning 89 single-family parcels near rail to sidestep housing law.

• Pasadena's rent board balked at landlord fines after a survey showed little use.

• Abilene's housing shortage nearly doubled, reaching almost 11,000 homes and straining worker recruitment.

• Austin moved to write its first mold code after a renter reported illness.

• Midland's council backed oil wells near homes despite a dissenter's concerns about nighttime noise.

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