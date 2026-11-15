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By 2080, a fast-growing part of Texas could face an annual water shortfall equivalent to the yearly consumption of as many as 50,000 Texas households. Demand could exceed supplies by roughly 5 billion gallons.

Housing development and industrial demand are straining the region's water supplies, prompting county leaders to consider how to close the projected gap.

Here's what to know

Travis County commissioned Freese and Nichols, Inc. and Richards Consulting to assess water supplies and future demand in its Eastern Crescent, KXAN reported. The region follows the State Highway 130 corridor, east of Austin and Interstate 35.

"Growth in this area has outpaced infrastructure investments, increasing the need for more robust and coordinated water supply planning," the study said.

Researchers flagged facilities near the area's western edge as another source of water demand, citing Tesla's Gigafactory, a data center, and a possible chip-manufacturing facility.

Because the needs of future industrial customers are harder to predict, researchers left that demand out of the projection.

More background

Cost, implementation time, reliability, water quality, and legal or regulatory considerations all factored into the study's assessment of 15 possible water supply alternatives. Researchers also considered how much water each option could provide and the practical challenges of delivering it.

The analysis also considered water-use efficiency, competition for supplies, funding mechanisms, local control, and regional equity. Researchers examined how to keep supplies affordable and how they would be shared.

For Eastern Crescent households and employers, reliable water supplies are also crucial to emergency preparedness.

Worsening extreme weather disasters can disrupt essential water infrastructure, threatening lives and livelihoods. Losing access to safe drinking water poses a public health concern, while damaged systems put community safety at risk. Interruptions to water service at homes and businesses can also undermine economic stability.

What's being done?

Purchasing supplies from Recharge Water and developing a regional brackish groundwater system earned the study's highest ratings.

Eastern Crescent utilities would need 15,000 acre-feet of water annually, the study estimates. Recharge Water has about 28,000 acre-feet available outside existing contracts, out of groundwater rights totaling 46,000 acre-feet a year across Lee and Bastrop counties.

The purchase price would require negotiation. According to the study, Recharge Water indicated that delivery could begin within 24 months of signing a contract.

The regional brackish groundwater option would involve extracting salty water from underground in Travis and Williamson counties, then treating it for household use.

The study identifies this option as the only one that could meet the Eastern Crescent's expected water requirements in 2080. However, it would require creating a regional system to connect underground supplies with the communities that need them.

County commissioners are set to discuss the findings. Potential next steps include workshops, briefings for utility boards, assessments of county ordinances and codes, and community meetings focused on the Eastern Crescent's projected water shortage.

Where can I learn more?

Other Texas communities are dealing with water supply limits and aging infrastructure. These stories examine imported supplies, aging systems, drought risks, and treatment plant upgrades.

• Williamson County warns its future water supplies may need to be pumped in from elsewhere.

• In East Texas, aging systems and worker shortages are driving efforts to secure water supplies.

• Texas' Highland Lakes could supply 21% less water during a severe drought.

• In Odessa, Texas, a $75 million plant upgrade adds 15 million gallons of daily water capacity.

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