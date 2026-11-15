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A new text-alert option gives Texans warnings on their phones about power-grid concerns, including conditions that could require controlled outages.

Here's what to know

The Texas Advisory and Notification System, or TXANS, offers text delivery, according to KPRC 2. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has also brought several categories of electricity-grid notifications together through the upgraded service.

Emergency notices sent through the service can indicate that controlled outages may be needed. Subscribers can also receive electricity-conservation requests and warnings when severe weather threatens the grid.

ERCOT serves over 27 million electricity customers in Texas and handles about 90% of statewide electric load, making the expanded service relevant to residents across much of Texas.

More background

TXANS's 2023 launch of grid-emergency alerts would remain separate from Weather Watches and voluntary conservation requests. ERCOT created the service to give Texans advance notice of potentially disruptive weather and periods of high electricity demand.

An emergency notification can indicate a risk of controlled outages. A Weather Watch, by contrast, flags potential concerns even though the grid is still operating normally.

What can be done?

Notifications are offered in both English and Spanish. Residents can sign up on ERCOT's website for texts, emails, or both.

ERCOT automatically transferred existing TXANS email subscribers to the upgraded system, so they do not need to register again. To adjust their delivery settings, those subscribers can access the portal with the email address they already have on file.

ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas emphasized the importance of keeping residents informed.

"Communicating effectively with Texans remains a priority. These improvements ensure the public is receiving current and accurate information on grid conditions," Vegas said.

Where can I learn more?

The new alerts come as Texas faces rising electricity demand and works to strengthen its grid. These stories cover record demand, battery storage, power-line improvements, and plans for additional energy sources.

• Texas electricity demand reached a record 91.1 gigawatts as millions turned up their air conditioning.

• In Houston, a battery project came online in six weeks as ERCOT faced record demand.

• In Katy, a utility's work to bury power lines means planned outages for 5,600 customers.

• Texas is seeking geothermal, nuclear, and gas projects on state land to strengthen grid reliability.

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