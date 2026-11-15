Photo Credit: Reddit

After buying 100 used solar panels on Facebook Marketplace, one DIY builder struggled to find affordable mounting equipment, threatening to make the project far more expensive than they'd hoped.

Here's what to know

The buyer sought advice from Reddit's r/SolarDIY community, writing that they had purchased each 325-watt panel for $25 apiece.

The original poster added that the 8-year-old panels were still delivering 285 watts, before adding, "How the hell can I build a lot of affordable ground mount racking?"

Photo Credit: Reddit



The buyer essentially paid $2,500 for 28,500 watts of capacity, or about 8.8 cents per watt, significantly below the $3.36/watt national average, per EnergySage, making the Facebook Marketplace find a steal.

Commenters hopped into the thread to share advice on saving money on mounting these heavily discounted panels. One of the top comments recommended, "Find a fence supplier and buy light-duty pipe plus connectors. The panels were so cheap, don't be afraid to drill holes in the frames or use self-tapping screws if that's the easiest way."

The same user added, "You could [also] lay out cinder blocks on the ground and place the panels on top. Tie them to the blocks with galvanized wire. You'll get some galvanic corrosion eventually but again, how long do you want them to last?"

Another suggested, "Find a few local steel scrap yards and scope them out over the course of a week or two. You won't believe what you will find for pennies on the dollar."

A third commenter wrote, "I'm in the same boat as you. [But] I said screw it, and just built my own racking," before sharing a blog post outlining their mounting project.

Residential solar can lower electricity bills, and $0-upfront solar leases may save hundreds of dollars per month for some households. For readers weighing a professionally installed option against a DIY purchase like this one, EasyHome offers a free explorer tool to estimate possible savings and find vetted local installers.

And for households exploring what comes after the panels and mounts, EasyHome also offers battery-storage options. Pairing solar with suitable battery storage can help households manage electricity costs and provide backup power during outages, additional functions to consider when planning how a solar installation will serve a home.

Where can I learn more?

As this thread showed, cheap panels are only part of a DIY solar budget.

• One DIYer used scrap wood and carabiners to mount solar panels on a fence.

• Another DIYer built a $317 solar cart, then sought cheaper materials without sacrificing strength.

• Panels worked well against a shop wall, prompting a DIYer to reconsider roof mounting.

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