Photo Credit: Reddit

A Southern California family looking to replace a failing water heater discovered that a heat pump model could cost significantly less than a new gas unit, thanks to a $3,500 rebate.

Here's what to know

One of the family's three members asked for advice on Reddit about a 40-gallon gas water heater with a pilot light that was supposedly going out every week.

In r/HeatPumps, the original poster wrote, "Replace dying gas water heater with gas again or go heat pump?"

Photo Credit: Reddit



The OP then explained that they had received two bids, a gas 40-gallon Bradford White tank for $2,400 out of pocket and a 50-gallon Navien heat pump option that cost $5,200 to install. But because OP's region offered a $3,500 rebate for the efficient appliance, it would only cost $1,700 out of pocket.

The OP wondered, "The question is really which one I'll be happier living with."

Commenters streamed into the thread to urge the OP to opt for the cheaper and more efficient model.

One of the top comments read, "I have 3 kids and I went with a 65 gallon. I use heat pump mode only, no resistive. Never ran out of water once. It's so good."

"Go heat pump. Don't get last century's tech," another commenter wrote.

A third person added, "I think your incentives swing the decision to the HPWH. You will eliminate that entire exhaust system from underneath your house."

Another Redditor acknowledged, "I love my HPWH but it is worth saying gas WHs are stone simple to fix and maintain."

For homeowners interested in ultra-efficient units, check out Cala. It offers configurable smart heat pump water heaters that can match water heating schedules to household demand. Tailoring when water is heated can reduce energy use and bills while preparing hot water for the times a family actually needs it. For those trying to pair upfront rebates with longer-term savings, Cala is an excellent option to consider.

Where can I learn more?

A rebate can make a heat pump water heater cheaper to buy, but local utility rates affect what it costs to run.

• A Maryland shopper said a rebate covered the heater's price, but installation still cost extra.

• A Massachusetts homeowner said their plumber's purchase cost them a $750 rebate on a water heater.

• A New England heat pump water heater cut gas bills 92% but barely reduced total costs.

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