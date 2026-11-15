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An Edmonton homeowner preparing to charge their new Tesla with rooftop solar took to Reddit's r/Solar community for advice on how to make their setup work.

Here's what to know

In the Reddit thread, the original poster explained that "I am trying to figure out what is my best way to charge mostly off of solar, particularly in the summer when we would be selling/buying at peak rates."

According to the poster, an electrician had offered to install a dedicated garage connection for charging, and the house's 100-amp service also supported a hot tub, air conditioning, and other substantial electricity demands.

OP then asked the forum, "What are my options for utilizing solar as a primary power source and not pulling from the grid?"

One commenter focused on the coordination needed between the vehicle, the solar array, and the grid, explaining that solar-only charging could require additional equipment. The user wrote, "Trying to charge *purely* from solar requires a lot more headache than it is worth. You would need either a string inverter that monitors grid imports and exports and specifically knows to only power certain loads with solar."

Another commenter added, "I just plug mine in when I get home and let it charge to 80% every day before it gets dark. Haven't had an electric bill in 2 years."

A third user pointed out that if the OP has Tesla Solar, "it's a simple setting in the app." The OP responded, clarifying that they did not have Tesla solar panels. Another user recommended, "look at Emphoria L2 chargers. They have a 'pro' model that taps into your solar electronics and only uses solar to charge your EV. But you must have the optional 'current consumption transformer' in your solar gear."

What can be done?

For households exploring electricity savings, $0-upfront solar leases may save hundreds of dollars per month, depending on their circumstances. EasyHome's free explorer tool helps estimate potential savings and find vetted local installers.

And for homeowners weighing battery storage alongside solar, EasyHome also offers battery-storage quotes. Pairing solar with batteries can help manage electricity costs and provide backup power during outages, adding another consideration beyond when to plug in the car.

Where can I learn more?

Timing matters when charging an EV with home solar, but equipment limits and grid rules can also shape your options.

• An EV owner is rebuilding solar charging controls after a 63-amp limit blocked solar charging.

• Tesla chargers can use spare solar power from a Powerwall or pursue cheaper electricity.

• A U.K. homeowner's £14,000 solar and Powerwall setup cannot send battery power to their EV.

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