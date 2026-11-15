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A Connecticut man was found dead in his home where firefighters detected dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

Here's what to know

Crews were dispatched to the Salvatore Drive residence in East Haven following a report of an unconscious person. Family members told the arriving firefighters that they believed the man had died inside the house, as reported by NBC Connecticut.

Once the first responders entered the East Haven home, carbon monoxide detectors in their equipment bags started to beep, alerting them to dangerously high gas levels within the house. As NBC Connecticut reported, the detectors recorded carbon monoxide levels above 500 parts per million in certain areas of the house.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in homes without gas stoves, average carbon monoxide levels fluctuate between 0.5 and 5 ppm. That means this home had between 100 and 1,000 times the average level of the dangerous gas.

East Haven fire officials later said firefighters were unable to resuscitate the man they found in bed.

More background

A gas water heater may have been the source of the carbon monoxide, NBC Connecticut reported, citing firefighters who believed it had been installed incorrectly. And unfortunately, the outlet also noted that while the man did have a carbon monoxide detector in his home, it was not equipped with batteries.

East Haven fire officials are now asking residents to confirm both that their homes are equipped with carbon monoxide detectors and that their alarms and batteries work. East Haven Fire Chief Matt Marcarelli told NBC Connecticut, "These simple precautions can save lives."

Where can I learn more?

The suspected water heater problem in East Haven highlights why appliance maintenance and working carbon monoxide alarms matter.

• A renter noticed unusual water heater exhaust before a carbon monoxide alarm began beeping.

• A New York fire official urged furnace checks and detectors before the first cold snap.

• Another renter questioning overnight gas heater use was urged by commenters to get a detector.

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