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Though it clarified that there had been no immediate threat posed to customers, Britain's electricity grid operator issued an unusual low-supply alert to power generators early this week.

It later canceled the alert after generators responded to the call for additional power, underscoring the importance of extra capacity when the system is under pressure.

Here's what to know

Early in the morning of Nov. 9, the National Energy System Operator — or Neso — forecast a potential deficit of 1,388 megawatts against its desired reserve margin, according to Eastern Eye.

Amid low wind generation, the operator initially asked for extra power that the regional news outlet described as on the scale of a midsize gas-fired plant, amounting to roughly 800 megawatts.

Neso withdrew the alert just after 9 a.m. By then, forecasts of the reserve gap had dropped from 500 megawatts in a predawn assessment to 200 megawatts in a later update.

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More background

Neso's call for additional capacity during a five-hour morning window appeared somewhat unusual, according to Eastern Eye, which noted that such alerts are typically associated with frigid winter evenings. Household and business electricity use can rise sharply during those cold-weather periods.

Europe's renewable electricity output had fallen ahead of the alert as wind speeds weakened, per Eastern Eye, apparently contributing to pressure on the system.

Neso's concern centered on preserving its preferred reserve capacity, the extra electricity supply used to keep the system balanced.

Weather-dependent wind generation can complicate forecasts of how much electricity will be available.

What's being done?

Neso gave generators and other market participants advance notice of the projected morning gap so they had time to respond. The electricity margin notice called for more capacity to be made available, and a Neso spokesperson described it as a "precautionary measure."

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"This is not a warning of power cuts, there is no risk to customer electricity supplies, and customers do not need to take action — Great Britain's electricity system remains secure," the Neso spokesperson noted.

Where can I learn more?

Britain is taking steps to shift more energy production to renewable sources, but domestic energy production can also keep the grid cleaner and more reliable:

• A British gas hob can become just an ornament during grid shortages.

• A U.K. homeowner's roof fits 23 solar panels, but the grid capped output at 4 kW.

• In the U.K., 9 million homes face winter with energy debt or no credit.

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