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A homeowner's solar panels were still producing electricity after 16 years, but the roof beneath them was deteriorating, leaving them with a costly decision. They could reinstall the paid-off equipment or take on a new solar lease.

Here's what to know

In a Reddit post, the homeowner asked whether their 41-panel system was worth reinstalling after replacing the roof. Each panel was rated at 205 watts, and the owner attributed the roof's deterioration to the panels and poor installation.

"Does it pay to put them back on?" they asked, explaining that they were also considering leasing a replacement system through Trinity.

Real estate brokers cautioned the homeowner that a transferable lease could put off some buyers, as the owner expected to move within 10 years.

In a follow-up, they noted that the existing panels covered about half their electricity needs.

Residential solar can lower electricity bills, and $0 upfront leases may save households hundreds of dollars per month. EasyHome offers a free explorer tool to estimate potential savings and find vetted local installers.

More background

Removing and reinstalling a 16-year-old array cost one commenter $15,000 when they replaced their roof.

Another commenter received a $9,000 estimate for Enphase microinverters and related equipment on top of removal-and-reinstallation quotes that were around $9,000. Their similarly aged system had 36 SunPower panels rated at 215 watts each.

The replacement system that the homeowner chose had a capacity of 14.2 kilowatts, up from 7.7 kW. They opted for the larger array while planning to replace their pellet stove with ductless heating.

Their chosen company also quoted reinstalling the system at a friend's house and would take down the old array for free.

What can be done?

Commenters favored reinstalling the homeowner's working equipment, particularly given their plans to move.

"Yup, don't get sucked into the latest shiny," one wrote emphatically. "A paid for system is a PAID FOR SYSTEM!"

Others pointed to replacement panel costs, encouraging the owner to compare both options since the roof work already required removing the array.

"The cost to 'install panels on the roof' will exist with either path, installing 41 old 205Ws or installing 32 new 450W units," a user explained.

One urged the homeowner to seek a 0% escalator if choosing a lease. Another warned that buyers may ask sellers to buy out an existing solar lease before completing a purchase, creating a potential expense to weigh against monthly savings.

In the comments the original poster signaled that they were leaning toward not leasing and using their old panels.

For someone reconsidering a rooftop system during reroofing, EasyHome also offers options to explore battery storage alongside solar. Pairing panels with a battery system can help manage electricity costs and provide backup power during outages.

Where can I learn more?

Even when solar panels still work, roof repairs can leave homeowners facing expensive decisions.

• A New York homeowner says removing and reinstalling panels would cost nearly $10,000.

• In California, replacing 13-year-old solar panels requires longer rails or more holes in the roof.

• A homeowner considering solar on an aging roof was warned about paying for installation twice.

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