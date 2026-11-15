Photo Credit: iStock

A homeowner's $1,100 water heater replacement caught the attention of plumbing enthusiasts, who praised the price and solder work but pointed out several unfinished tasks.

Here's what to know

Posting in r/AskAPlumber on Reddit, the homeowner asked Redditors to assess a neighbor's installation.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



According to the homeowner, the $1,100 total covered a 40-gallon Bradford White water heater for $500, materials for $200, and labor for $400. The neighbor already had some supplies on hand.

One person questioned the slope of the exhaust in the before photos, which the homeowner clarified was the old setup. Work on the replacement's venting was still underway.

The installation bill is only part of the cost. Heat pump water heaters can help lower ongoing energy spending by moving heat into water rather than generating it directly, allowing them to use less electricity.

More background

Several people were surprised by the price. One commenter said, "Support the expansion tank and lines. Complete vent connection. Other than that it looks substantially better than the before and for a very good deal. $1100 is like 2010's pricing."

The open valve in the photos was an accident, according to the homeowner, who said they closed it immediately afterwards. That connection was intended for a future garage sink.

Another person recommended adding anchors and an expansion tank mount, while also praising the soldering. Others suggested a bracket or straps.

What can be done?

For people considering a different replacement, Cala offers configurable smart heat pump water heaters. Matching water heating schedules to a household's hot water demand can help reduce energy use and bills. That gives shoppers another operating cost consideration to weigh along an upfront installation price, like this homeowner's $1,100 total, when evaluating Cala.

"Still getting everything positioned correctly before I make it more permanent. Testing over the next few days with a monoxide detector nearby," the OP said.

Where can I learn more?

Other homeowners have raised similar concerns about expansion tank support and water heater replacement costs.

• A homeowner questioned a $500 expansion tank upsell, while plumbers emphasized the need for support.

• A Florida homeowner sought expansion tank installation advice and received warnings about using brass.

• A homeowner received a $3,000 installation quote for a $769 water heater, drawing plumbers' criticism.

• A lukewarm water heater led to a replacement costing under $1,000 for a 12-year tank.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.