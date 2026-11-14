Photo Credit: iStock

A water heater's flue had come disconnected at a rental home, according to a Reddit post from a tenant in r/Plumbing. They found the issue while running internet wiring beneath the house and slid it back into place.

Redditors questioned the installation after the renter asked for help.

Here's what to know

The original poster asked whether the setup was safe and how to fix it. They had discovered the disconnected vent near a brick wall after moving into the home with a friend.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The whole thing has made me a bit anxious and I guess I'm wondering if this looks generally safe or not. If it doesn't, how should I go about fixing it?" the OP said.

One person warned, "No, you have a severe backdraft issue."

The renter said a carbon monoxide detector appeared to work when tested. The detector was attached beneath the floor joists about 2 to 3 feet from the water heater.

For households considering replacement equipment, heat pump water heaters can reduce energy use on heating water by moving heat rather than generating it directly. For a renter facing a questionable installation, however, that decision would involve the property owner.

More background

Reddit users raised concerns about the expansion tank support as well as the chimney, draft hood, and vent connector.

Another person said, "The vent hood must be centered over the outlet and secured to the water heater with screw in the vent hood legs."

What can be done?

After receiving feedback, the renter planned to take action.

For owners considering a water heater replacement, Cala makes configurable smart heat pump water heaters. Matching water-heating schedules to a household's demand can help reduce energy use. Cala allows configuration around when that household needs hot water, which can help reduce utility costs in the long run as well.

As for the OP, they said, "I like to gamble but I'm not good at it. That being said, I am currently drafting up a nice lengthy email to property management lol. Hopefully they will get someone to fix this."

Where can I learn more?

Other households have run into water heater venting problems, including after chimney and roof work.

• A renter noticed unusual water heater exhaust before a carbon monoxide alarm began beeping.

• After chimney work, professionals warned a furnace-water heater vent could send exhaust the wrong way.

• A Wisconsin family shut off their water heater after a roofer installed a hazardous vent cap.

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