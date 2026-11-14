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A driver planning a road trip in an electric vehicle wanted to know how much charging would cost along the 40-hour journey.

Reddit users offered a potential money-saving solution for the trip from Oklahoma to Washington: a $7 monthly charging pass they said could reduce fast-charging prices by 25%.

Here's what to know

The driver explained that route-planning tool ABRP estimated the journey would take 38 to 42 hours. They based their plans on roughly 250 miles of range from the smaller battery option in a 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E, the vehicle they were considering.

Seeking advice from drivers who had made similar trips, the OP asked, "I know most chargers won't be like that, but what did you end up paying roughly for your trip and any tips to reduce the cost as much as possible?"

One Reddit user recommended Electrify America Pass Plus. They said the membership costs $7 per month, offers a 25% charging discount, and can be canceled without an early cancellation fee. At that discount, $28 in eligible charging purchases would generate $7 in savings, covering the stated membership cost.

More background

Off-peak Tesla Supercharger rates were one option the driver hoped would keep costs down. They wanted to avoid fast-charging prices of $0.60 per kilowatt-hour or more.

The driver had rented a Model Y during a January visit to their grandparents in Tucson and checked prices at nearby Superchargers.

Their grandparents' household electricity cost only $0.10 per kilowatt-hour less than the $0.29 off-peak charging rate the poster found for non-Tesla vehicles.

Another Reddit user said a 90% charge cost them $20 to $25 on a drive from northern Washington to Portland, Oregon. Their vehicle had a 63-kilowatt-hour battery, and they paid around $0.40 to $0.50 per kilowatt-hour.

What can be done?

Several recommended purchasing Tesla and Electrify America subscriptions for the trip, then canceling afterward. Another suggested considering IONNA, because it is reasonably priced without a membership.

One person suggested researching hotels with free charging, an option that aligned with the poster's flexibility. In a follow-up, the driver said time on the trip was not a concern.

"When planning a trip, although you can use any fast charger, try to find one near places to eat or have restrooms," one user advised. "Packing snacks and drinks is a must as well."

Where can I learn more?

Other drivers' road trips offer a sense of what to expect from charging costs and stops along the way.

• A Chevrolet Bolt driver encountered a 72-cent Supercharger rate before finding cheaper charging nearby.

• A New Jersey Mach-E driver's 250-kW charger delivered just 35, delaying their road trip.

• A North Carolina Tesla driver traveled 1,600 miles, with six charging stops costing $104.

• A Ford F-150 Lightning encountered just two charger snags during a 6,900-mile U.S. trip.

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