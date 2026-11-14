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An electrician quoted $8,066.71 to install a garage outlet for an electric vehicle owner who expected to pay around $1,000.

Here's what to know

The job called for 25 feet of cable running through an unfinished basement ceiling into an attached garage. The homeowner shared the estimate on Reddit, asking whether the price was inflated.

"This is just for an outlet, not a charger," the OP explained.

The homeowner wanted a 50-amp connection for home charging.

The estimate listed cable at $1,372.50, a breaker at $615.42, and a breaker lockout at $448.38. A separate $5,301.90 charge covered the outlet and circuit, a GFCI breaker, and installation of a charger.

More background

Several users described installations that cost substantially less, including projects that required longer cable runs.

A 40-foot cable run through a basement ceiling connected one driver's 50-amp garage outlet to an electrical panel across the house. The driver reported paying about $1,200 for the installation.

An electrician and a helper installed a hardwired charger for a northern New Jersey homeowner, using a 60-amp breaker and approximately 75 feet of cable routed through a finished basement. The homeowner shared a detailed invoice for the work. Despite the longer cable run, the bill came to $1,650 before a $150 discount.

A third user said their electrician tested the connection under load before accepting payment. That installation cost about $900 for a breaker, conduit, and outlet box.

What can be done?

The bids for one homeowner's project ranged from $1,400 to $5,100, with another at $1,900. Someone else suggested requesting separate costs for parts and labor to better understand the charges.

Users pointed to EV-owning neighbors and dealerships that sell EVs as places to find contractor recommendations. They also suggested asking neighbors how much they paid.

One driver who traveled 24,000 miles annually reported using a 20-amp, 240-volt outlet.

The New Jersey homeowner's utility offered a credit of up to $1,500 toward charger installation, they reported.

"Make them break down the cost for parts vs labor and get quotes from other electricians like the other person suggested," one user said. "This is a wildly exploitative price in almost every scenario."

Where can I learn more?

Other EV owners have run into steep installation quotes and uncertainty about whether their electrical service can handle home charging.

• A California homeowner received a $9,000 charger quote, but the panel upgrade may be unnecessary.

• A California renter seeking a 240V EV outlet got quotes ranging from $2,000 to $10,000.

• An EV driver received a $10,000 charging quote before learning 100-amp service might suffice.

• An Indiana homeowner seeking a Level 2 permit was told installation would never be inspected.

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