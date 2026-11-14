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A California homeowner had been puzzled by solar electricity going to the grid before their battery was full.

Here's what to know

On Reddit, the homeowner said they had selected self-consumption for their system and was on Pacific Gas and Electric's NEM 3 plan. Their battery was at 92% when they noticed electricity being exported.

By their understanding, the program was supposed to export energy to PG&E "only after my battery is 100% charged."

"Am I right so far?" they asked. "If so, why am I exporting even though the battery is only 92% charged?"

Solar electricity can reach the grid before a battery is full if the panels generate more power than the battery can accept, commenters in the Reddit thread explained. They said batteries begin charging more slowly at around 90% capacity to protect their cells.

More background

For homeowners exploring energy storage options or comparing equipment, EnergySage offers a resource for researching battery products and comparing competitive installation estimates — useful groundwork when deciding how storage should serve a household.

EnergySage partners with electrification company Qmerit to help homeowners secure the best available battery-storage pricing.

Storing solar electricity can help lower electricity costs by keeping power available for use at home. A battery configured for backup can also supply electricity during an outage, extending its benefits beyond managing exports.

Storage can also support greater energy independence, including off-grid use when a system is designed for that purpose.

What can be done?

Commenters also discussed how charging works near 90% capacity. They said an Enphase update keeps battery charge levels around that point.

Despite the initial confusion, the homeowner saw a potential financial benefit to sending surplus electricity to the grid.

"I don't really mind this, because my understanding is that under NEM 3 I get a premium for exporting during the months of August and September," they wrote. "Did I enable a setting that's responsible for this? Is this simply the way things work under NEM 3?"

For shoppers who are looking for a simpler backup option, Pila offers a plug-and-play battery alternative at a substantially lower price point than whole-home backup systems.

Where can I learn more?

Battery settings and export rules help determine where solar electricity goes and how much homeowners save.

• A California Powerwall owner saw solar exports at 88% while using Savings mode.

• A California homeowner received a negative PG&E bill thanks to August battery exports.

• A California shopper questioned a five-year battery agreement while weighing NEM 3 rules.

• California's solar export credit cuts pushed new buyers toward batteries costing more than $14,000.

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