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A first-time homeowner in Pennsylvania was left questioning a $780 plumbing bill after a clogged drain took about 30 minutes to clear.

The homeowner had asked about the cost before the visit and again before receiving the bill, which arrived two weeks after the work was completed.

Here's what to know

"Is this normal pricing or is this extremely high?" they asked in a Reddit post.

The homeowner called a plumbing company after a plunger failed to resolve a drainage problem in the first-floor bathroom that also caused wastewater to back up in the garage.

The company declined to quote a price before an on-site assessment. According to the homeowner, the plumber who arrived described the problem, saying, "Yeah, it's just a clogged drain. Let me look into it. Shouldn't be that much."

Once the drain was clear, the plumber said payment wasn't collected on-site because the company sent bills by mail. The homeowner's reply to a commenter requesting an itemized invoice revealed how little detail the bill provided.

"The bill just says mini rooter $50 then says labor $730," they wrote.

More background

The plumber arrived a day later than scheduled after missing the original appointment. The homeowner said they had booked several days ahead and had not requested emergency service.

A commenter reported paying $150 for regular-hours drain cleaning, compared with $600 for an emergency plumbing call — a $450 difference. They added that the emergency involved a main-line blockage at 11 p.m. and required bringing a large machine into the basement.

Two hours of drain-line flushing had cost another commenter roughly half of the homeowner's bill. Some suggested choosing a different provider for future appointments.

What can be done?

One commenter advised getting the labor charges in writing, including the rate, the time billed, and any travel or out-of-hours fees. They also recommended a calm call to the company's office to request those details, and urged the homeowner to explain that they had repeatedly asked about the price and to find out whether the company uses flat-rate billing.

Additionally, they said to ask whether a camera inspection had been performed, what the plumber found, and whether the main line was involved, given the backups in both the garage and bathroom.

Others urged the homeowner to confirm the price or diagnostic fee before any future work began and to schedule a drain-cleaning company for subsequent clogs.

One person explained that plumbers install and repair pipes, while drain-cleaning services clear blockages. The distinction came in response to the homeowner's question about which service to choose.

"730 Labor is crazy," one commenter wrote. "Find out exactly how that breaks down."

Where can I learn more?

Other homeowners have raised similar concerns about drain-cleaning bills and plumbing quotes.

• After paying $220, a homeowner received a $491 bill for the same drain-snaking job.

• In Pennsylvania, a plumbing company's $93 drain-clearing deal led to $30,000 repair pitches and a $700,000 settlement.

• A Pennsylvania homeowner questioned a nearly $3,000 bill for a three-hour pipe repair.

• A homeowner received an $8,000 sewer quote after the plumber couldn't reach the line.

• A homeowner received a $1,300 quote to clear three AC drain lines, drawing technicians' criticism.

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