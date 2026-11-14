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A Maryland homeowner said a roofing company offered a "generous" $1,500 discount on its bill after its workers started a fire in the nursery where their 8-month-old was sleeping.

The family was still unable to return home 10 months later, though no one was hurt.

Here's what to know

The Baltimore homeowner had already paid a $6,000 deposit — one-third of the roofing price — and wanted that money returned to help cover repairs. They asked in a Reddit post whether they had to pay the contractor's invoice.

The original poster said the family might also have to pay out of pocket to correct problems with the roof. The company repairing the house had found air pockets and a leak that was causing further damage to the nursery.

The roofing company brought up the invoice and supposed discount during a return call about supplies it had left at the property. The original poster's husband had contacted the roofers to ask them to collect those materials.

"Do we have to pay this?" the original poster asked.

More background

The original poster said fire reports and insurance investigations attributed the January 2026 blaze to the roofers. In a follow-up comment, the homeowner explained that the fire began inside the nursery wall while workers were working on siding. They had left a flame unattended.

According to the original poster, the roofers had completed most of their work before the fire. The house sustained damage from the flames, smoke, and water used to extinguish the blaze. Their insurer considered the roofing job a separate expense from the fire repairs, for which it was holding the roofing company liable.

"The roofing is covered under warranty, but we don't want them working on our house again for obvious reasons," the original poster said.

What can be done?

The roofing contract remained separate from the fire-damage claim, according to a commenter who said they had years of experience in homeowners insurance. The commenter warned that refusing to pay could result in a lien — a claim against the property over an unpaid bill. Any discount would have to be negotiated with the company.

The commenter also said the original roofing company should have an opportunity to address defects under its warranty.

Someone else suggested asking whether an entirely different crew could complete those repairs.

Other commenters urged the homeowner to seek legal guidance and have the company repairing the house document the roof's problems.

"It would be worth a few dollars to an attorney for a consult," one commenter wrote, suggesting that an attorney could help address payment for improperly completed work.

Where can I learn more?

This isn't the only story of homeowners left hanging after incomplete repair work.

• In Canada, a homeowner paid $25,000, then ended up roofless and fighting his insurer.

• A North Carolina roofer cashed a homeowner's insurance check, then filed for bankruptcy.

• Colorado homeowners signed over insurance checks to a roofer rated F by BBB.

• An inspector found a new roof sliding off in squares, with upside-down vents.

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