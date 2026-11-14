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The owner of an old house facing a growing list of repairs considered going back to school to learn a trade and tackle the workload.

With each repair uncovering more problems, the homeowner turned to others for advice on whether formal training could make maintaining the property more manageable.

Here's what to know

"Anyone bite the bullet and get certified in a trade just to fix their own home?" they asked Reddit. "Why? Because nothing in this old home is up to code. Because every time I need to fix something, a dozen other problems need to be researched and addressed. What would be a good trade to get certified in? Electrician, plumbing, HVAC, carpentry, home inspection?"

Some commenters described classes that helped them address recurring problems, while others joked about attending "YouTube University."

One commenter said their car's air-conditioning problems persisted despite paid repairs. Their husband, tired of paying for incomplete fixes, enrolled in an evening automotive-refrigeration class.

More background

The cost of replacing air conditioners motivated another commenter, a chemical engineer who said they already design industrial refrigeration systems. They were considering obtaining an EPA certificate to legally handle refrigerants.

They estimated equipment costs at roughly a third of the $12,000 to $15,000 per unit their friends had paid for replacements. The engineer put potential savings from doing the work themselves at $45,000 to $60,000, with six air conditioners across the family nearing replacement.

What can be done?

Someone else said adults could pay less for classes at their community college by forgoing college credit.

Another urged the homeowner to consult their town's building department, which could clarify which repairs require permits and which tasks homeowners can perform without one.

A New York City commenter cited adding a 240-volt outlet as an example of electrical work that homeowners there face restrictions on doing themselves.

Where can I learn more?

Learning to handle home repairs gets more complicated when hidden defects or unsafe past work turn up.

• A first-time homebuyer faced roof, HVAC, mold, and sewer problems, prompting commenters to recommend walking away.

• Electricians warned a first-time homeowner about 1960s aluminum wiring risks before planned DIY upgrades.

• An Illinois homebuyer discovered live knob-and-tube wiring and considered lowering their offer.

• A homeowner faced replacing a five-year-old furnace after a second opinion uncovered unsafe fixes.

• An inspector found a homeowner's new roof sliding off in squares, with vents installed upside down.

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