Photo Credit: Reddit

Firewood from a nearby burned area of national forest is helping an off-grid household stay warm at little cost. The residents collect the wood themselves under free woodcutting permits, supplying their stove without purchasing heating fuel.

Here's what to know

The homesteader wrote about cutting firewood with their girlfriend near their off-grid property in a post on Reddit's r/homestead community. They gather that fuel from standing deadwood in the neighboring forest.

Residents can collect as much as 10 cords a year under the U.S. Forest Service's free permits, well beyond this household's needs. The original poster explained that roughly two cords of wood get the household through a winter.

The poster summed up the financial appeal in the title, writing "Cheapest heat bill I ever paid lol." While the wood is free, collecting and transporting it takes work.

More background

"I think part of the reason the USFS is giving away those firewood permits [is] to take out some of the fuel from this burn," the poster wrote. "It was a huge fire, near half million acres, and this area needs some thinning."

Another commenter combines firewood gathering with road clearing in the burned area where they live. The commenter said they needed about 10 Ford Ranger loads for their supply and often collect wood on the drive home from town, when the truck is empty. They cut and split trees brought down by the wind.

What can be done?

Both accounts depend on specific circumstances: nearby burned woodland, truck access, and the ability to cut and split wood.

Responding to a commenter who praised processing firewood, the original poster wrote, "Wood heat warms in ways I can't explain. We evolved listening to the fire crack and pop at night, thousands of generations."

Where can I learn more?

Gathering firewood is one of the hands-on chores that come with off-grid living. These stories cover firewood and other aspects of off-grid life.

• In Spain, a family navigated water, firewood, and toilets during three years off-grid.

• In Pennsylvania, a wood stove beginner stacked cords for winter, but green wood raised concerns.

• On a small Southeastern lot, a homesteader sought a better firewood supply through coppicing.

• In Canada, neighbors' Christmas travel could leave an off-grid resident handling overnight stove duty.

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