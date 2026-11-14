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Preparing an emergency water supply left one household with an unexpected concern: a lingering bleach smell in three newly cleaned, five-gallon containers. After washing and sanitizing the containers, the owner turned to fellow preppers for advice before filling them with drinking water.

Here's what to know

In a post on Reddit's r/preppers community, the original poster described a faint "4/10 smell of bleach" that remained a little over a week after cleaning. "Is it normal after cleaning?" the poster asked. "I'd like to put water in them but thought I'd get a second opinion."

The three containers could hold a combined 15 gallons for emergencies or severe weather. The owner had used one teaspoon of regular, unscented bleach mixed with 4 cups of water to sanitize them after washing them with warm, soapy water.

More background

One question was whether the smell came from bleach at all. The odor wasn't limited to the poster's containers; other people had similar issues. One commenter had aired out a strong-smelling new Aquatainer, and another reported the same issue after sanitizing four seven-gallon Aquatainers. The first commenter also recommended checking that containers are rated food-safe before filling them.

One Reddit commenter kept the filled containers indoors in mild conditions and used city-supplied water without additives. Other replies favored bleach or different schedules for replacing the water.

What can be done?

One commenter recommended a clean water rinse before filling to address the lingering smell. Another suggested airing the containers out uncovered for a day after a couple of additional rinses. A third advised choosing a storage location that does not get hot in summer and keeps the filled containers out of sunlight.

Replies suggested changing the stored water every six months to a year. A user asked whether simply emptying and refilling would be enough or whether the containers needed another round of sanitizing. A commenter recommended sanitizing again to help prevent problems.

Another commenter responded, "A slight bleach smell is normal after sanitizing. Give them a good rinse with clean water, fill them up, and you should be good to go!"

Where can I learn more?

Questions about emergency water storage often go beyond a lingering bleach smell. These stories follow preppers weighing bottle sizes, rainwater treatment, and larger storage systems.

• A U.K. prepper learned about a bleach rinse after leaving emergency water stored for years.

• A prepper questioning whether refilled water jugs were safe received advice to replace them annually.

• In the U.K., a prepper planning 150 days of water received recommendations for 5-liter bottles.

• Another U.K. prepper storing 100 gallons of rainwater had overlooked a step toward making it drinkable.

• A prepper worried that 25 water barrels could crack a garage floor received suggestions for a cistern.

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